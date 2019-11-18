‘Entourage’ mansion in Encino seeks $5.5 million

This Tuscan-style villa has seen plenty of screen time over the years. The impressive estate, which was used to portray the fictional home of Adrian Grenier’s character on “Entourage,” has hit the market in Encino for $5.499 million.

Current owner Jonathan Littman, the Emmy-winning producer known for his work on “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” and “The Amazing Race,” bought the place in 2011 for $4.2 million, The Times previously reported.

Gated from the street and unfolding in grand fashion, it’s no surprise the stone-clad mansion housed a rising movie star in the HBO drama. Clocking in at nearly an acre, the property centers on a single-story home with seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms in roughly 9,300 square feet.

A romantic courtyard under hanging lights kicks things off. Through an arched front door, the interior opens to formal living spaces with walnut floors and exposed trusses under 22-foot ceilings.

Two expansive rooms anchor the floor plan. One combines a living and dining area, while the other pairs a double-island kitchen and a family room with a fireplace. Elsewhere, there’s a breakfast room, sun room, wet bar, wine cellar, theater room and master wing with an office.

French doors line the home’s rear, opening to 2,000 square feet of loggias and verandas. Grassy lawns surround a patio with a swimming pool, spa and fire pit in the private backyard.

Jill Krutchik of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties holds the listing.



As president of Jerry Bruckheimer Television, Littman’s recent credits include “Training Day,” “Lucifer” and “L.A.’s Finest.” Last year, he paid $4.275 million for a traditional-style home in Sherman Oaks.