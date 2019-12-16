Onetime Houston Rockets owner Leslie Alexander ups his price in La Jolla

Former Houston Rockets owner Leslie Alexander has put his La Jolla beach home back on the market at $17.75 million. That’s up from the $16.4 million he was asking in 2017. Two years before that, the billionaire had the property for sale at $15.9 million.

The imposing three-story contemporary, built in 2002, overlooks 50 feet of oceanfront. Walls of glass move away to bring ocean breezes into the 9,320 square feet of interiors. An expansive viewing deck extends the living space outdoors.

In addition to the main kitchen, there’s a recreation and game room with its own kitchen, bar and two fireplaces. The laundry room features a pet shower.

The master suite takes up the entire top floor for a total of three bedrooms and six bathrooms.

The beach-access property also has an attached three-car garage.

Alexander bought the NBA team in 1993 for $85 million and sold it two years ago for $2.2 billion.

Greg Noonan and Maxine Gellens of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties are the listing agents.