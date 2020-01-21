Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

NBA’s Patty Mills scores an offseason spot in Hawaii

the two-story home enjoys ocean views from all three bedrooms and a spacious deck
Set on an acre, the two-story home enjoys ocean views from all three bedrooms and a spacious deck.
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Jan. 21, 2020
11:45 AM
Share

The San Antonio Spurs are currently fighting for a playoff spot, but once the season is over, point guard Patty Mills will have a nice spot to relax. The veteran recently paid $1.92 million for a coastal home in Hawaii, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

The breezy retreat spans an acre in Haleiwa, a waterfront community on the north shore of the island of Oahu. Palm trees ring the perimeter of the property, which centers on a two-story home of 1,700 square feet.

Inside, living spaces keep things light with white walls and hardwood floors. A breakfast bar connects the dining area and brand new kitchen, and off to the side, there’s a window-lined living room.

1/8
The deck.  (Realtor.com)
2/8
The two-story home.  (Realtor.com)
3/8
The dining area.  (Realtor.com)
4/8
The breakfast bar.  (Realtor.com)
5/8
The master bedroom.  (Realtor.com)
6/8
The patio.  (Realtor.com)
7/8
The exterior.  (Realtor.com)
8/8
The coastal home.  (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

All three bedrooms overlook the ocean, and the master suite opens directly to a second-story deck that spans the back of the home. The water is about a half-mile away.

A native of Australia, Mills was drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers in 2009 but has spent the majority of his NBA career with the Spurs, whom he helped win a championship in 2014. He also plays for Australia’s national team.

Kyle Bernhardt and Julia Napua Fetzer of Hawaii Life held the listing. Sissy Sosner represented Mills.

The property first listed for sale in May for $2.1 million. Before that, records show it last sold for $1.295 million in 2016.

Hot Property
Newsletter
Get our weekly Hot Property newsletter
Jack Flemming
Follow Us
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement