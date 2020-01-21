NBA’s Patty Mills scores an offseason spot in Hawaii

The San Antonio Spurs are currently fighting for a playoff spot, but once the season is over, point guard Patty Mills will have a nice spot to relax. The veteran recently paid $1.92 million for a coastal home in Hawaii, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

The breezy retreat spans an acre in Haleiwa, a waterfront community on the north shore of the island of Oahu. Palm trees ring the perimeter of the property, which centers on a two-story home of 1,700 square feet.

Inside, living spaces keep things light with white walls and hardwood floors. A breakfast bar connects the dining area and brand new kitchen, and off to the side, there’s a window-lined living room.

1 / 8 The deck. (Realtor.com) 2 / 8 The two-story home. (Realtor.com) 3 / 8 The dining area. (Realtor.com) 4 / 8 The breakfast bar. (Realtor.com) 5 / 8 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 6 / 8 The patio. (Realtor.com) 7 / 8 The exterior. (Realtor.com) 8 / 8 The coastal home. (Realtor.com)

All three bedrooms overlook the ocean, and the master suite opens directly to a second-story deck that spans the back of the home. The water is about a half-mile away.

A native of Australia, Mills was drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers in 2009 but has spent the majority of his NBA career with the Spurs, whom he helped win a championship in 2014. He also plays for Australia’s national team.

Kyle Bernhardt and Julia Napua Fetzer of Hawaii Life held the listing. Sissy Sosner represented Mills.

The property first listed for sale in May for $2.1 million. Before that, records show it last sold for $1.295 million in 2016.