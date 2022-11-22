Anne Heche didn’t repay a loan before she died. Now an ex wants her estate to pay up

Anne Heche’s former co-star and ex-boyfriend Thomas Jane has filed a legal claim for nearly $150,000 against her estate, according to court documents reviewed by The Times.

Heche and Jane were linked romantically in 2019 but were “no longer an item,” he told DailyMail.com, when she crashed her car into a Mar Vista home on Aug. 5, sparking a major fire and incurring injuries that took her life days later. They had co-starred in the HBO series “Hung” from 2009 to 2011.

The “Six Days, Seven Nights” star was 53 when she died. Jane is also 53.

The sum being claimed is the balance, plus interest, of a $157,000 personal loan that Jane made to Heche in July 2021. It was supposed to be repaid within two years. Heche made only two installment payments before her death.

“The Decedent made payments of $10,000 on August 18, 2021 and October 8, 2021,” states the claim, filed last Thursday. “However, she did not make any further payments. There remains due and owing $137,000 in principal, $9,814.79 in interest (as of November 8, 2022), and $2,291.85 in late chargers [sic], for a total of $149,106.04.”

Additional payment was to be made directly against the principal if Heche booked any acting gigs that paid at least $15,000. About a third of any salary was to have gone toward principal, but that doesn’t appear to have happened. The claim doesn’t state the purpose of the loan.

Other claims against the Heche estate include one from West Hills Hospital & Medical Center in the amount of $1,838.92 and another by Lynne Mishele, who is seeking at least $2 million and a jury trial.

Mishele, the tenant who was displaced from the house that Heche crashed into, sued the estate earlier this month, alleging negligence, trespass and negligent infliction of emotional distress. She and her pets — two dogs and a tortoise — barely escaped injury as Heche’s Mini Cooper stopped “just feet” from where they were in the house, her lawsuit says.

In addition to losing her longtime home and “an entire lifetime of possessions” in the fire sparked by the crash, Mishele “was left terrified, severely traumatized, and without a place to live,” the lawsuit says.

She has been suffering insomnia, nightmares and flashbacks to the incident, it says.

Heche’s oldest son, Homer Laffoon, is executor of the estate. He stated in court papers in October that the estate is worth about $400,000, with residuals and royalties in about that amount expected annually.