Pixar director Lee Unkrich sells scenic Hawaii getaway for $6.3 million

At long last, Oscar-winning director Lee Unkrich has sold his Hawaii home. The coastal estate, which had waffled on and off the market for the better part of a decade, just traded hands for $6.3 million, records show.

Unkrich, who left Pixar last year after a quarter-century run during which he directed such hits as “Toy Story 3” and “Coco,” first sought $12.5 million for the property in 2011. It was most recently relisted late last year for $6.8 million.

It’s perched on a bluff on the North Shore of Kauai, taking in sweeping views of the ocean and a 3,000-foot secluded stretch of sand known as Secret Beach. The two-acre spread centers on a stylish abode that the listing describes as “tropical Craftsman.”

True to the Craftsman style, the single-story spot combines seven different types of wood: teak, ebony, ipe, koa, mango, fir and redwood. Other architectural flairs include custom glass doors, tongue-and-groove ceilings and a lava rock fireplace.

On the main level, there’s an expansive great room, a chef’s kitchen and a dining room. A hand-carved staircase leads upstairs to the master suite and a loft with trundle beds. In total, there are two bedrooms and three bathrooms in 3,639 square feet.

The outdoor spaces are just as impressive. Three pavilions surround a custom swimming pool and spa out back, and elsewhere, waterfalls, hammocks, palm trees and picnic benches fill out the grassy grounds. A lounge with a fire pit overlooks the ocean, and a wooden walkway descends to the sand.

Hannah Sirois of Elite Pacific Properties holds the listing. Paul Pacuilla of Reside Kauai represented the buyer.

During his time with Pixar, Unkrich worked on the blockbuster hits “Monsters Inc.,” “Finding Nemo,” “Toy Story 2,” “A Bug’s Life,” “Ratatouille” and “Cars.” The 52-year-old won a pair of Academy Awards for best animated feature for directing “Toy Story 3" and “Coco.”