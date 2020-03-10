Former MLB slugger Matt Holliday sells Florida mansion for $8.5 million

Retired major leaguer Matt Holliday just hammered out an $8.5-million deal for the sale of his riverfront Florida mansion.

The estate spans about two-thirds of an acre in Jupiter, a bustling beach town where multiple major league baseball teams hold their spring training — including the St. Louis Cardinals, with whom Holliday won a World Series title in 2011.

Overlooking the Loxahatchee River, the property boasts 105 feet of water frontage. The backyard takes advantage of the prime setting with a custom pool, spa, cabana, fire pit, lush landscaping and a lanai with an outdoor kitchen. Down by the water, there’s a private dock with two boat lifts.

Mediterranean in style, the main house and guesthouse combine for seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms in over 9,100 square feet. White walls and white oaks floors fill the common spaces, which include a double-island kitchen, a dining room with paneled walls and a living room with a built-in fireplace.

For amenities, there’s an elevator, wine cellar, air-conditioned eight-car garage and a movie theater with a wet bar. The master suite tacks on a custom bathroom with a steam shower.

The seven-time all-star first asked $11 million for the home in 2018 and trimmed the price to $9.5 million in November, records show.

Nicholas Peterson of Waterfront Properties held the listing. Billy Nash of Illustrated Properties represented the buyer.

Holliday retired two years ago following a career that saw him rack up more than 2,000 hits, 1,000 RBIs and 300 home runs. Through 15 seasons, the power-hitting left fielder played with the Rockies, Athletics, Cardinals and Yankees and won the Silver Slugger Award four times.