Hot Property

Kaley Cuoco sells Tarzana home at a loss

Kaley Cuoco
Actress Kaley Cuoco, pictured in the swimming pool at her Tarzana home, has sold the three-quarter-acre estate for $3.95 million.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
April 2, 2020
10:53 AM
Actress Kaley Cuoco of “The Big Bang Theory” fame has sold her home in Tarzana for $3.95 million, or about $3 million less than the original asking price — $6.9 million.

Cuoco, among the highest-paid television actresses during her run on “Big Bang,” bought the estate through a trust in 2014 for $5.499 million, The Times previously reported. Former Lakers forward Lamar Odom and reality television personality Khloe Kardashian were the prior owners.

Updated during the actress’ ownership, the Mediterranean-style home has about 8,000 square feet of curated living space, a rotunda entry, a movie theater, six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. A living room with a wet bar and a suspended bench/swing sit off the entry.

The two-story floor plan also has a formal dining room with coffered ceilings and a snazzy chef’s kitchen with a center island.

Outside, there’s a covered arbor, an outdoor kitchen and a swimming pool with a spa. The landscaped grounds cover three-quarters of an acre.

Cuoco, 34, appeared in the series “8 Simple Rules” and “Charmed” before starring as Penny in “The Big Bang Theory.” On the film side, her roles include “Authors Anonymous,” “The Penthouse” and “The Wedding Ringer.”

Stephanie Vitacco of Keller Williams Realty was the listing agent. Barry Dantagnan of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage represented the buyer.

Neal J. Leitereg
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
