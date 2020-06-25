Rock legend Carlos Santana lists Hawaii hideaway for $3 million

Latin fusion and rock guitarist Carlos Santana has listed his home on the island of Kauai, Hawaii, for sale at $2.995 million.

That’s about $300,000 more than he paid for the place last year, records show.

Set at the end of a palm-tree-lined drive, the estate spans about 1.5 acres in the town of Anahola. Built in 2004, the single-story house has high ceilings with exposed beams, clerestories that bring in the breeze and walls of windows centered on the ocean. Some 1,300 square feet of exterior Ipe wood decking was recently refinished.

1 / 10 A palm-tree-lined driveway leads up to the house. (Realtor.com) 2 / 10 Steps descend from the deck to lawn. (Realtor.com) 3 / 10 The living room. (Realtor.com) 4 / 10 Walls of glass take in ocean views. (Realtor.com) 5 / 10 The exterior decking was recently refinished. (Realtor.com) 6 / 10 The master suite. (Realtor.com) 7 / 10 The master bathroom. (Realtor.com) 8 / 10 The guesthouse has its own spa. (Realtor.com) 9 / 10 The property spans about 1.5 acres. (Realtor.com) 10 / 10 The property is gated. (Realtor.com)

Palms and tropical landscaping dot the property, which has a spa and a fire pit. A guest house with a private lanai and a spa sits across from the main residence. Altogether, the structures combine for four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and about 4,000 square feet of living space.

A rock mainstay for decades, Santana, 70, formed his namesake rock band in the 1960s and gained fame in the decades that followed with hit records such as “Abraxas,” “Lotus” and “Amigos.” His 1990 album “Supernatural” won a Grammy for best album, while the single “Smooth” won awards for best record and best song of the year.

He and his band were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

Harvest Edmonds of Emerald Isle Properties holds the listing.