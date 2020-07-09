Former NBA coach David Fizdale finds a new home court in Calabasas

Basketball coach David Fizdale, who recently spent stints with the Memphis Grizzlies and New York Knicks, is putting down roots in Southern California. The L.A. native just bought a Mediterranean-style home in Calabasas for $2.25 million.

That’s about half a million shy of the original asking price, records show.

Recently remodeled, the two-story house sits on a third of an acre in guard-gated Mountain View Estates. A clean white exterior and clay tile roof give the façade a Mediterranean feel, and inside, updated living spaces feature sleek shades of black, white and gray.

Wrought iron touches up the double-door entry and staircase, and farther in, the family room adds a custom fireplace and wet bar. Other highlights include a center-island kitchen and living room under coffered ceilings.

In about 6,200 square feet are six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms. Outdoors, a column-lined patio expands to a fenced backyard with a grassy lawn, swimming pool and spa

Fizdale, 46, attended the University of San Diego and eventually became an assistant coach of the school’s basketball team before landing NBA assistant roles with the Warriors, Hawks and Heat, with whom he won a pair of championships in 2012 and 2013. In 2018, he signed a four-year deal to become head coach of the Knicks but was fired midway through his second season.

A few different NBA players and coaches have landed in Calabasas in recent years. Mark Jackson put his home in Mountain View Estates on the market for $4.75 million in 2019, and earlier this year, former No. 1 overall pick Kenyon Martin listed his Tuscan-style spot for $3.599 million. In 2018, Chris Paul sold his mansion with a basketball court for $11.05 million.

Shore Behdin of Gold Star Realty Encino held the listing. Mark Goldsmith of Coldwell Banker Realty represented the buyer.