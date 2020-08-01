Hot Property: ‘Purge’ producer elects to sell L.A. penthouse

Film producer Jason Blum of “The Purge” and “Get Out” fame is looking to get out of his place in downtown L.A. The filmmaker has listed his designer-done condo at the Ritz-Carlton Residences at LA. Live for $6.995 million.

The corner-unit condo encompasses 4,250 square feet at the building, which counts Clippers star Kawhi Leonard , Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball and Lakers co-owner Jim Buss among its residents.

Wraparound walls of glass bring sweeping city views into the sleek interior, which has wood floors and plenty of open space. The high-rise spread includes a living room, a family room, a center-island kitchen and multiple dining areas.

Of the three bedrooms, the largest by far is the primary bedroom. Lined with windows, it comes with a walk-in closet and a spa bathroom with large French windows that peek into the bedroom.

Overlooking Staples Center, the building features amenities such as a rooftop pool, a gym, a spa and concierge services.

Blum, a native of L.A., founded Blumhouse Productions in 2000, and the company has become well known for horror franchises such as “Paranormal Activity” and “Insidious.” He’s also received Oscar nominations for the films “Whiplash,” “Get Out” and “BlacKkKlansman.”

Eric Lavey of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

A change to her lineup

Debra Lee, former chairman and chief executive of Black Entertainment Television Holdings, has listed her home in the Beverly Hills Post Office area for sale at $3.495 million.

The multilevel house features a vaulted entry with a glass ceiling and a chef’s kitchen awash in ribboned Carrara marble. A formal living room, a dining room and a sun-lit den are within more than 3,600 square feet of sophisticated living space. Two of the home’s four bedrooms are primary suites, including one outfitted with separate dressing and sitting rooms.

Terraces on the upper and lower levels create additional living space outside. A catwalk extends from the second story to a sculptural fire pit. Below the catwalk is a lap swimming pool with a spa. Layers of succulent gardens and other greenery fill out the quarter-acre property.

Under Lee’s leadership, which spanned more than three decades, BET increased its original programming and launched the spinoff network BET Her, the first network for Black women. She left the Viacom-owned network in 2018.

Outside of television, Lee sits on the board of directors for AT&T, Twitter and Marriott International. She is also the founder of Leading Women Defined, an organization that promotes Black female managers and entrepreneurs.

She bought the property in 2015 for $3.195 million, records show.

Tina Stern and Darcy Kaye of Wish Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing.

Moving on from your mom’s house

Married comedians Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky, who together host the podcast “Your Mom’s House,” have sold a house of their own. The couple’s Woodland Hills home traded hands last week for $1.875 million.

Double gates protect the property, which has a circular driveway surrounded by landscaping. Inside, finishes of stone, tile and hardwood fill out the roughly 4,600-square-foot floor plan.

Angled skylights brighten a whitewashed kitchen and dining area, and the living room adds a dramatic corner fireplace. There’s also a window-lined sun room, an office with built-ins and a movie theater once used as a recording studio. The primary bedroom includes a sitting room and nursery for a total of five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

A grassy backyard with a pool and playground completes the nearly half-acre property.

Ricarda Ankenbrand of Coldwell Banker Realty held the listing. Gregg Franklin of Weichert Realtors represented the buyer.

In addition to hosting the comedy podcast “Your Mom’s House” since 2010, the pair have also independently starred in multiple Netflix stand-up specials, the most recent of which was Segura’s “Ball Hog” earlier this year.

Ready to stake a sale

Actress Eliza Dushku, known for television roles on “Dollhouse” and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” has put a Hollywood Hills-area home she owns in a trust on the market for $1.849 million.

Built in the late 1950s, the yellow-hued bungalow sits behind gates on about a quarter of an acre. Entered through an ornate front door, the single-story house has Saltillo tile floors, high ceilings and skylights that flood the interior with natural light. Sets of French doors open to a tiled patio and gardens in the backyard.

The nearly 1,750-square-foot floor plan has fireplaces in the living and breakfast rooms, arched showers in each of the bathrooms and three bedrooms. The two-car garage is currently used as a den.

The property last changed hands in 2005 for a little over $1 million, public records show.

Dushku, 39, gained fame at an early age after being selected from a nationwide search to star as Alice in the film “That Night.” Her scores of credits include the films “Bring It On” and “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back” as well as the television shows “Leap Year” and “Banshee.”

More recently, the actress appeared in 2017 on the CBS procedural drama “Bull,” but was dismissed after three episodes. The following year, it was revealed that Dushku received a multimillion-dollar settlement from the network in connection with allegations of being harassed on set by the show’s star, Michael Weatherly.

Jonah Wilson of Hilton & Hyland holds the listing.

Putting his ranch out to pasture

Hollywood producer-director-writer Rob Thompson is ready to call it a wrap in New Mexico, where his ranch has come up for sale at $8.2 million.

Called Apache Mesa Ranch, the 1,060-acre equestrian ranch lies in Coyote, an area roughly 70 miles northwest of Santa Fe, and is surrounded by grasslands, rock outcrops and woodlands of pinyon and juniper. The acreage holds multiple adobe structures, including a main hacienda, a guest house, a carriage house and a studio. A bunkhouse, also designed in the adobe style, sits across from a dressage arena and a barn.

The main house, designed by local artisans, has high ceilings with exposed beams, ornate wood doors and distressed details. A wood-burning oven finished in river rock sits in a corner of the kitchen, which opens to a dining patio with a bar. Other living spaces include a den, a media room and a game room.

Including the separate structures, there are six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and more than 6,100 square feet of living space.

The property, which borders the Chama River Canyon Wilderness area, also has a swimming pool and an outdoor fireplace. Views take in the surrounding rock formations, mountains and the landmark mesa known as Cerro Pedernal.

T.J. Rieland, Tim Van Camp and Matt Rieland of Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing.

Thompson is known for writing the screenplay for the western comedy “Hearts of the West” as well as his directorial work on such TV series as “L.A. Law” and “Doogie Howser, M.D.” He also directed and co-produced the Emmy-winning series ”Northern Exposure.”