Former Tronc CEO Justin Dearborn moves into the Hollywood Hills

Former Tribune Publishing chief executive Justin Dearborn has been in buy and sell mode of late, divesting himself of a home in Encino and buying one in the Hollywood Hills for $4 million, records show.

His new place sits behind frosted glass fences and gates in the Mt. Olympus neighborhood. Designed by architect Gus Duffy and recently remodeled, the multi-level house is outfitted with European oak floors, reclaimed Brazilian teak cabinetry, a gym and a home theater with a bar. Two of the five bedrooms are primary suites.

1 / 15 The front exterior. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography) 2 / 15 The backyard. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography) 3 / 15 The covered patio. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography) 4 / 15 The upstairs deck. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography) 5 / 15 The kitchen. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography) 6 / 15 The dining area. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography) 7 / 15 The home theater. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography) 8 / 15 The gym. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography) 9 / 15 A bedroom. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography) 10 / 15 A bathroom. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography) 11 / 15 The walk-in closet. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography) 12 / 15 A bedroom. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography) 13 / 15 A bathroom. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography) 14 / 15 The upper patio. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography) 15 / 15 The office. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)

Bi-folding doors open to grounds containing a covered patio, a fire pit with built-in seating and a narrow swimming pool. An outdoor shower sits near the pool area.

Dearborn, 50, earned a little over $1.315 million from Tribune Publishing, formerly known as Tronc, in 2019, according to Poynter. He left the company in January that year following months of turmoil at the publishing company.

Following his departure, Dearborn joined Los Angeles-based ICM Partners as chief operating officer but resigned after roughly six months with the Hollywood talent agency.

His 5,938-square-foot home in Encino traded in May in an off-market deal for $4 million, public records show.

Stephen Apelian and Joyce Rey of Coldwell Banker Realty were the listing agents for the Hollywood Hills property. Martina Biegel of Compass represented Dearborn in the purchase.