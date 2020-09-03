Actress Karen Sillas and producer-writer Ivan Menchell list cozy Craftsman in Kenter Canyon

Stage and screen actress Karen Sillas and her husband, producer-writer Ivan Menchell, have put their longtime home in Brentwood’s Kenter Canyon area on the market for $3.85 million.

The olive-hued Craftsman-style home, built in 1947, looks right at home in its leafy canyon setting. A footbridge crosses over a small stream to reach the two-story house, while mature birch trees frame a raised porch and rose-covered pergola.

Inside, the 4,068 square feet of living space has hardwood floors, beamed ceilings and railings in keeping with the period style. A tiled fireplace anchors the living room, which opens to a covered back porch with a drop-down movie screen.

A country-style kitchen, a breakfast area, an office/library nook, five bedrooms and four bathrooms fill out the floor plan. A separate structure with a yoga studio and office lies in the backyard.

Sillas has appeared on the shows “Wanted,” “The Sopranos” and “Touched by an Angel.” She starred in the independent film “What Happened Was…,” which won the grand jury prize at the 1994 Sundance Film Festival.

Menchell has worked as a writer for such shows as “The Nanny” and the “Party of Five” spin-off “Time of Your Life.” Among his film credits is the 2014 romantic comedy “Blended.”

He bought the house in 1997 for $900,000, public records show.

Joey Ben-Zvi, Farrah Brittany, Brandon Pillar and Mauricio Umansky of the Agency hold the listing.