Kristen Schaal gets more than she asked for Los Feliz house among the trees

The weather is cooling, but L.A.’s luxury market is not, as Kristen Schaal just became the latest star to sell their home for more than the asking price. After listing her Los Feliz house for $1.849 million, the actress just sold it for $1.89 million.

Schaal, whose credits include “Bob’s Burgers” and “The Last Man on Earth,” and her husband, former “Daily Show” writer Rich Blomquist, had an offer in hand in two weeks, records show.

In the last few months alone, celebrities who’ve sold their homes for more than they were asking include actor Seth Rogen, singer-songwriter Natasha Bedingfield, “X-Men” star Shawn Ashmore and “Big Mouth” creator Nick Kroll.

Schaal’s place is perched in the hills above Los Feliz Boulevard but below Griffith Park, offering panoramic views of the city below. A variety of outdoor nooks are spread across the leafy grounds including a covered deck, a secluded dining area, a thin stretch of lawn and a lounge with a fountain, fire pit and built-in seating.

1 / 13 The open floor plan. (Compass) 2 / 13 The dining area. (Compass) 3 / 13 The office. (Compass) 4 / 13 The kitchen. (Compass) 5 / 13 The primary bedroom. (Compass) 6 / 13 The bathroom. (Compass) 7 / 13 The deck. (Compass) 8 / 13 The covered deck. (Compass) 9 / 13 The fire pit. (Compass) 10 / 13 The dining patio. (Compass) 11 / 13 The landscaped backyard. (Compass) 12 / 13 The tiered backyard. (Compass) 13 / 13 The hillside home. (Compass)

The house itself spans 2,239 square feet with three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms across a single story. Wood covers the sunny open floor plan, which combines a living room with a fireplace and a scenic kitchen with a wall of stacked stone.

In the expansive owner’s suite, there’s a custom walk-in closet and a blue-tile bathroom with a freestanding tub.

Schaal, 42, has appeared in a variety of shows and films over the last two decades with credits including “Flight of the Conchords,” “The Daily Show,” “My Spy” and “Bill & Ted Face the Music.” She’s also lent her voice to animated series such as “Bob’s Burgers” and “BoJack Horseman.”

In addition to “The Daily Show,” Blomquist, 43, has written for “The Last Man on Earth” and “Bless the Harts.”

Elisa G. Ritt, Sherri Rogers and Anthony Stellini of Compass held the listing. Shannon Fenton, also with Compass, represented the buyer.