Singer Kali Uchis nabs a Mediterranean villa in Valley Village

Once her tour’s over, Kali Uchis is set to have a nice spot to kick back. The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter recently dropped $1.722 million for Valley Village home on a cul-de-sac, records show.
A recent remodel turned the once-drab traditional into a Mediterranean villa full of indoor-outdoor living spaces.
Columns frame the double-door entry, which leads into a marble-washed open floor plan that combines a living room, chandelier-topped dining area and gourmet kitchen. Pocketing doors connect the space to the backyard, where tall hedges surround a fountain-fed pool and spa.
Up a wrought-iron staircase, the hardwood-lined master suite expands to a sitting room, private balcony and massive walk-in closet. The bathroom adds a freestanding tub and rain shower.
In 4,070 square feet, the home holds five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms across two stories.
Alena Itkin of American Capital Realty held the listing. Dolores Vargas of Keller Williams Realty Downey represented Uchis, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
Uchis, 24, boasts collaborations with Diplo, Gorillaz, Kaytranada and Tyler, the Creator. Last year, she released her debut album, “Isolation,” to critical acclaim.
The property has waffled on and off the market since 2017 and most recently listed for $1.799 million in February, according to the Multiple Listing Service.