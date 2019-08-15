Hot Property Newsletter: Links in a chain of famous owners

Leading off this week’s collection are two homes that have a history of celebrity ownership. A Hidden Hills estate that years earlier suited musicians now has an actor in residence. And a Hancock Park house that once worked for a TV producer and his entertainment industry wife, and at another time married actors, will become the domain of a talk-show host.

Our Home of the Week is an eco-friendly modern residence in Pasadena with walls of recycled glass and a whole-house solar system. The 5,810 square feet of living space includes two secret playrooms and a hideaway office concealed by opaque sliding walls. The asking price is $6.495 million.

Once you’re done reading about these deals, visit and like our Facebook page, where you can find Hot Property stories and updates throughout the week.

– Neal Leitereg, Jack Flemming and Lauren Beale

Advertisement

He joins the stampede

Actor John Stamos of “Full House” and “ER” fame has spent $5.75 million for an equestrian estate in the celebrity-popular community of Hidden Hills.

Set on 1.5 acres, the Cape Cod-inspired traditional-style residence features wide-plank floors, whitewashed beams, skylights and marble finishes. An indoor-outdoor great room, complete with two living areas and a dining area, anchors the 5,750-square-foot, six-bedroom floor plan.

There’s also a recording studio, a swimming pool, a basketball court and a barn.

Advertisement

The home was formerly owned by Swedish music producer Adam Anders and his wife, singer Nikki Anders.

The 1.5-acre equestrian estate actor John Stamos bought holds a single-story Cape Cod home, a swimming pool and spa, a barn, a recording studio, a basketball court, a playground and a garden. (Realtor.com)

Its latest celebrity owner

Talk show host and one-time “Apprentice” winner Leeza Gibbons has paid $5.46 million for a historic Hancock Park home.

The Country English-style house was owned in the mid-2000s by actors and former couple Coleman Laffoon and Anne Heche. For the last decade, the property was owned by television writer-producer Matt Olmstead and his wife, NBC Universal executive Dawn Parouse Olmstead.

Some 5,200 square feet of living space holds a dining room with a fireplace, a family room and five bedrooms. A two-story guest house sits next to the swimming pool and outdoor kitchen in the backyard.

Gibbons, 62, hosted the daytime talk show “Leeza” from 1993 to 2000 and more recently served as host of “America Now,” “Extra” and “My Generation.” Olmstead has writing and producing credits that include “NYPD Blue,” “Chicago Fire” and “Brooklyn South.”

The Country English-style home Leeza Gibbons bought in Hancock park was built in 1928. (Realtor.com)

Ex-hitter will switch it up

Former major league switch-hitter Milton Bradley has listed his Encino home of more than a decade for sale at $3.799 million.

Advertisement

The Tuscan-inspired residence measures 7,500 square feet and has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The two levels of living space are navigated by three staircases. A catwalk overlooks the living room.

The more than one-third-acre setting holds a swimming pool, a spa with a waterfall feature, a barbecue/dining pavilion and a fire pit.

Bradley, 41, played for eight big league teams in 12 seasons, including the Dodgers, the Athletics and the Padres. The outfielder was an All-Star selection with the Texas Rangers in 2008.

Former MLB outfielder Milton Bradley has listed his Tuscan-inspired residence in Encino for sale. (HsHProd)

Where he spent happy days

An Encino home that Oscar-winning filmmaker Ron Howard once lived in has come on the market for $3.695 million.

Howard bought the home in 1979 when he was appearing as Richie Cunningham on the sitcom “Happy Days.” He sold the property seven years later for $808,000, records show.

The sprawling two-story features wood-beamed ceilings and exposed brickwork within some 5,900 square feet of living space. Extensively renovated this year, the home has a modernized kitchen, four fireplaces and five bedrooms.

The landscaped grounds hold a fire pit, a built-in barbecue and a swimming pool rimmed in river rock.

The Encino home was owned by actor Ron Howard during his time on "Happy Days." (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)

Advertisement

Packing up the Grammys

A Hollywood Hills home owned for decades by R&B singer-songwriter Bill Withers has sold for $2.835 million.

The Mediterranean-style house, built in 1990, has about 5,000 square feet of living space, including five bedrooms, one of which was converted into a recording studio. The musician’s space is outfitted with a control room and audio booth.

Withers, 81, released his first studio album, “Just as I Am,” in 1971. The album featured the song “Ain’t No Sunshine,” which won a Grammy Award the following year. Two of his other hits, “Lean on Me” and “Just the Two of Us,” also won Grammys for best R&B song.

He bought the home in 1998 for $714,000, records show.

The three-story Mediterranean house sold by Bill Withers features two fireplaces, a recording studio and views extending from city to ocean. (Realtor.com)

My favorite room

“Ballers” actor Omar Miller built his own “adult funhouse” at the top of his Glendale property. The Palm Springs-inspired 498-square-foot guesthouse is where the self-described “sports dude” likes to play video games, drink wine and take in the views.

“This is a place where I can have peace and solitude,” Omar Miller said of the guesthouse he built bit by bit on a hilltop in Glendale. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

From the archives

Ten years ago, TV and film actor J.K. Simmons, of the police drama “The Closer” and the “Spider-Man” movies, and his actress wife, Michelle Schumacher, put their Hollywood Hills-area contemporary on the market at $1.795 million. The family-oriented living room contained a pool table, a ping-pong table and a Spider-Man pinball machine.

Twenty years ago, NBA Hall-of-Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar listed his Beverly Hills-area home at $3.8 million. During his ownership, he expanded the 4,000-square-foot house an additional 3,000 square feet, adding a gym, a squash court and guest quarters.

Thirty years ago, “Dallas” actress Victoria Principal bought a Beverly Hills house that had been listed for about $2.95 million. The home, described as being 5,000-square-foot-plus, sat on two-thirds of an acre.

What we’re reading

A hot pink duplex decorated with two large emojis is causing friction in Manhattan Beach, reports EasyReaderNews.com. The owner was fined $4,000 for using the property as a short-term rental, and the neighbor across the street believes the emojis, which feature long eyelashes, are aimed at her.

A New Jersey family plagued by a stalker’s spooky letters mailed to their $1.4 million dream home in Westfield has sold the six-bedroom property at a loss, according to a Bloomberg story in ClaimsJournal.com, having never moved in. The “Watcher” house, a 1905 Dutch Colonial Revival at the center of an unsolved criminal investigation, went for $959,360.