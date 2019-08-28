Hot Property Newsletter: Celeb moves take no summer break

Late August may be a traditional time for lazy days at the beach and housing market doldrums, but the celebrity and luxury market apparently waits for no one. Don’t believe us? Check out these recent sales by a singer-actor with boy-band roots and a “Madam Secretary” star, among other real estate doings.

Our Home of the Week is a new build in Encino with a clean façade of cedar wood and black siding. White clapboard siding, a marble fireplace and white oak flooring brighten the open-plan interiors. The asking price of $3.195 million includes a swimming pool, a spa and a cabana.

Once you’re done reading about these deals, visit and like our Facebook page, where you can find Hot Property stories and updates throughout the week.

– Neal Leitereg, Jack Flemming and Lauren Beale

Advertisement

A short stay for Nick Jonas

A year after dropping $6.5 million on a modern showplace in the Beverly Hills Post Office area, singer-actor Nick Jonas has sold the place for $6.91 million in an off-market deal.

Clad in concrete and stained wood, the architectural abode sits on half an acre with commanding canyon views. Shaped like an “L,” it frames a backyard with a lawn, an infinity pool and a cantilevered wood terrace.

The contemporary 4,129-square-foot floor plan features an expansive living and dining room, a family room with built-ins, five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.

Jonas, 26, became famous with his brothers Joe and Kevin as the pop-rock band the Jonas Brothers. Following four albums and a hiatus, the group recently released their latest record, “Happiness Begins.”

Advertisement

The "L"-shaped home Nick Jonas sold wraps around an entertainer's backyard with a pool, spa and cantilevered viewing deck. (Compass)

His term comes to an end

“Madam Secretary” star Keith Carradine and his wife, actress Hayley DuMond, have sold a home in Studio City that they owned through a family trust for $1.625 million.

The ranch-style house, built in 1956, features hardwood floors, skylights and custom built-ins within some 2,400 square feet of living space. The eye-catcher, however, is the metal-clad pool house out back.

The single-story floor plan includes brick and stone fireplaces in the living and dining rooms, a den with pitched ceilings and four bedrooms.

Carradine, 70, currently plays a U.S. president on the series “Madam Secretary.” He won a Golden Globe and an Oscar for his 1975 song “I’m Easy,” featured in the film “Nashville.”

DuMond, 45, has appeared in the Netflix film “Paradox” and the shows “JAG” and “Strong Medicine.”

Actors Keith Carradine and Hayley DuMond have sold their home in Studio City. (Realtor.com)

He’ll leave it in good hands

Dennis Haysbert, the actor and Allstate Insurance TV spokesman, has put his home in Malibu on the market for $10 million.

Advertisement

The ocean-view estate, on just over an acre, includes a three-bedroom, four-bathroom main house, a separate guest/pool house and a saltwater swimming pool. A sauna, a putting green, grassy fields and lush landscaping fill out the grounds.

Haysbert bought the property more than a decade ago for $2.8 million, records show.

The 65-year-old actor is known for his roles in drama series “The Unit” and “24” and for playing baseball player Pedro Cerrano in the “Major League” films. He has served as the official spokesman for Allstate since 2004.

A putting green is among amenities on the grounds of the home of actor Dennis Haysbert. (Realtor.com)

Drenched in ‘Dynasty’ history

No more reruns for this listing. The “Dynasty” mansion in Pasadena has sold for $15,579,500. The Palladian-inspired Italianate property is where actresses Linda Evans and Joan Collins epically slugged it out in the lily pond.

Called Arden Villa, the gated estate first came on the market in 2017 at $28 million and previously changed hands in 2013 for $20 million.

The more than 10,000-square-foot main house, built in 1913, is awash in period details including wainscoting, ceiling medallions and parquet and herringbone-patterned wood floors.

Including the 2,430-square-foot guesthouse, attic and finished basement, there are game rooms, a wine cellar, nine bedrooms and seven full bathrooms.

Advertisement

Lawn, gardens, a tennis court and two swimming pools complete the three acres of manicured grounds.

The so-called "Dynasty" mansion in Pasadena was the site of an epic television slugfest. (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)

Olympic medals not included

Swimming great Dara Torres, who counts four gold, four silver and four bronze Olympic medals in her trophy case, is asking $1.65 million for her home in South Florida.

The newly renovated, 5,400-square-foot home, in the community of Parkland, looks onto a fairway and a picturesque water hazard at an adjacent golf and country club. A red tile roof and street-facing arches give the seven-bedroom house a Spanish vibe.

A swimming pool with a sun deck and covered patio sit in the backyard.

Torres, 52, established the record as the oldest swimmer to win an Olympic medal when she took three silver medals at age 41 in the Beijing Games. The butterfly and freestyle stroker represented the U.S. in five Olympics, medaling in all of them.

The Parkland, Fla., home that swimmer Dara Torres is trying to sell sits alongside a golf course. (Redfin.com)

His favorite room

When actor David James Elliott is at home, he can often be found in the kitchen of his 8,000-square-foot Italian-style villa, assembling a pizza or combining ingredients for a healthy one-dish meal. “My wife and I have an arrangement — she does the laundry; I cook,” said Elliott, who for a decade starred in the TV series “JAG” as Lt. Harmon Rabb Jr. The room has become the heart of the home he shares with entrepreneur Nanci Chambers, their 16-year-old son and a menagerie that includes two dogs, two rats and a lizard.

Actor David James Elliott finds that cooking offers him another creative outlet. (Jesse Goddard/For The Times)

From the archives

Ten years ago, “Baywatch” and “Knight Rider” actor David Hasselhoff, then the “America’s Got Talent” judge known for his playfully Hoff-ful puns, listed his longtime family home in Encino at $4.195 million. The 8,947-square-foot Southern Colonial, with five bedrooms and five bathrooms, sat on nearly 1.5 acres .

Twenty years ago, pop-rock singer Frankie Avalon sold his beach retreat at Lake Arrowhead and bought a larger residence on a golf course there. He paid slightly less than $1 million for the new 4,500-square-foot retreat.

Thirty years ago, actress Linda Evans of “Dynasty” fame was looking for a tenant for her Beverly Hills-area home. The lease price was $12,500 a month.

What we’re reading

“Cookie-magnate’s ranch could be yours, for a lot of dough,” reads the headline at SecondShelters.com. A more than 200,000-acre ranch in Utah — once home to Debbi Fields of Mrs. Fields cookie fame — is now on the market for $45 million. The ranch has been in the hands of chocolatier Jeanette Brooks and her husband, Martin, since 2011.

ICYMI: A civil case is questioning whether real estate developer Mohamed Hadid is performing the 200 hours of community service he was sentenced to perform two years ago after he pleaded no contest to criminal charges tied to the construction of a massive Bel-Air mansion, reported the Los Angeles Times. Hadid “escaped virtually all punishment in the criminal case” by having someone else do the work, and then appears to have “purchased” the cooperation of people at the church, attorneys for neighbors wrote in a filing.