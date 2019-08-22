Actors Keith Carradine and Hayley DuMond elect to sell in Studio City

“Madam Secretary” star Keith Carradine and his wife, actress Hayley DuMond, have sold a home in Studio City that they owned through a family trust for $1.625 million. They had listed it in March for $1.59 million.

The ranch-style house, built in 1956, features hardwood floors, skylights and custom built-ins within some 2,400 square feet of living space.

The single-story floor plan includes brick and stone fireplaces in the living and dining rooms. The den has pitched ceilings.

Among the four bedrooms and four bathrooms is a master suite with custom closets and sliding doors that open to the backyard. A detached, metal-clad guest/pool house contains one of the bedrooms and a bathroom.

A brick-trimmed swimming pool, a covered patio, a built-in barbecue, mature landscaping and lawn complete the quarter-acre of grounds.

Carradine, 70, currently plays a U.S. president on the series “Madam Secretary.” He’s had other roles of note in the series “Deadwood” and “Dexter.” He won a Golden Globe and an Oscar for his 1975 song “I’m Easy,” featured in the film “Nashville.”

DuMond, 45, has appeared in the Netflix film “Paradox” and the shows “JAG” and “Strong Medicine.”

The property previously sold more than a decade ago for $1.175 million, records show.



Jodie Barmash and Rachel Hsieh of Keller Williams Realty were the listing agents. Robert Collins represented the buyer.