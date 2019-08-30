‘Zoolander’ producer Stuart Cornfeld sells his fashionable digs

“Zoolander” film producer Stuart Cornfeld and his wife, performance artist Johanna Went, have sold their home in Hollywood Hills West for about $1.952 million. The place is now being offered for long-term lease at $11,975 a month.

The three-story house is a first-rate example of the Streamline Moderne, an architectural style inspired by aerodynamic design and often featuring nautical elements. Curved walls, porthole cut-outs and period fixtures retain the 1930s vibe.

A two-sided fireplace divides the living room and a sitting area. The library/study has curved walls of bookshelves and opens to a patio.

There are three bedrooms and four bathrooms within the more than 2,530 square feet of interiors.

Cornfeld, 66, served as executive producer for the shows “The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail” (2014-16) and “Another Period” (2015-18). Among his film credits are “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story” (2004), “Tropic Thunder” (2008) and “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty” (2013).

Cynthia Wexler of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties was the listing agent. Jessica Pasternak of Compass represented the buyer and has the lease listing.