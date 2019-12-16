Newsletter: $1,000 is just too dang much for a smartphone

I’m Business columnist David Lazarus , with a look today at pricey smartphones.

Ever since the cost of a new iPhone topped $1,000, I suspect more than a few consumers wondered, “Who pays that much for a friggin’ phone?”

The answer: Not many people, at least on a nationwide basis, according to a new study from market researcher NPD Group. It reveals that fewer than 10% of consumers are willing to shell out that much.

“Consumers are holding onto their smartphones for longer periods, which has presented a challenge for the smartphone market,” said Brad Akyuz, an NPD analyst. “Manufacturers and carriers are expecting 5G to help reinvigorate the upgrade cycle, but pricing could present another hurdle.”

That bit there about superfast 5G wireless technology “reinvigorating the upgrade cycle” — we’ll get back to that in a moment.

First, NPD appears to have confirmed something many of us already figured out on our own: a thousand bucks is too much for a phone. Sure the latest and greatest iPhone or Samsung Galaxy may have sufficient bells and whistles to justify a higher price point.

But few of us are willing to splurge fat stacks for a little extra functionality or a slightly slicker design, not when a phone costing hundreds of dollars less can do pretty much everything the fancier handset can do.

That said, the Southland is particularly fertile ground for any gadget maker seeking status-conscious, price-be-damned buyers. NPD found that consumers in Los Angeles and New York “are most likely to purchase smartphones at the $1,000 price point.”

The wireless industry has a lot riding on the current transition to 5G networks. Yes, 5G lives up to the hype — it’s much faster and more reliable than current wireless technology. AT&T last week started offering 5G service in L.A., San Diego, San Francisco and a few other cities.

But to enjoy those benefits, you’ll have to purchase a state-of-the-art 5G handset. All non-5G phones now in circulation won’t be able to connect to the new networks.

Apple, Samsung and other phone makers are hoping this massive system upgrade will result in massive handset sales, and it almost certainly will. AT&T is offering the $1,300 Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G.

However, if the NPD report is correct — and I think it is — most of us will hesitate before purchasing a 5G phone costing more than eight or nine visits to Disneyland.

That is, until L.A. and New York residents decide they can’t get over their envy of people with too-cool $1,300 phones and decide they desperately need one as well.

