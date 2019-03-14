Sign up for our weekly California Inc. newsletter

What to expect:
The California Inc. newsletter looks at the business stories shaping the Golden State. This weekly cheat sheet lands in your inbox Monday mornings to help you start your week in the know.
The California Inc. newsletter looks at the business stories shaping the Golden State. This weekly cheat sheet lands in your inbox Monday mornings to help you start your week in the know.
I've been covering the business world for more than 20 years, with stints at Bloomberg News, Wired and the San Francisco Chronicle before returning to my SoCal roots as a business columnist at the L.A. Times and KTLA-TV. Thanks to a small part in "The Bad News Bears," I'm just two degrees removed from Kevin Bacon.