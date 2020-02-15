Hot Property newsletter: Loading up the marquee

It’s a star-studded lineup this time around with actors from film and television series as well as some silver screen giants. And, just because we’re good sports, we’ve tossed in an NBA veteran.

Our Home of the Week in Beverly Hills dates to 1928 and looks like something out of a fairytale. Half-timbering, exposed brickwork and creeping vines adorn the English Tudor Revival-style 8,000-square-foot home, which is priced at $15.5 million.

— Neal Leitereg, Jack Flemming and Lauren Beale

Getting in on the act

Actor Josh Lucas has wrapped up some business in Hollywood Hills, selling his home of nearly two decades for $2.197 million.

The updated multilevel residence, originally built in the 1920s, features wide-plank wood floors, stone fireplaces and bifold doors within its 2,835 square feet. A saltwater swimming pool and spa sit in the backyard.

In addition to three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, the floor plan includes an office, a living room with a fireplace and a galley-style kitchen.

Lucas, 48, appeared in the film “Ford v Ferrari,” which won two Oscars at the 92nd Academy Awards. His scores of credits include the films “A Beautiful Mind,” “American Psycho,” “The Lincoln Lawyer” and “Hulk.”

Actor Josh Lucas renovated the 1920s home in the Hollywood Hills to create an eco-friendly residence. (Erik Grammer)

There’s no doctor in the house

Actor Kevin McKidd of “Grey’s Anatomy” has sold his longtime home in the Hollywood Hills for $1.807 million.

The villa-style home sits on a quarter-acre lot with mature trees, gardens and a swimming pool. The single-story floor plan has about 1,800 square feet of living space, two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

French doors in the master suite open to a courtyard with a fountain. Across the courtyard is an artist’s studio.

McKidd, 46, is known for the film “Trainspotting” (1996) as well as the series “Rome” and “Journeyman.” He has appeared on “Grey’s Anatomy” as Dr. Owen Hunt since 2008, the same year he bought the house for $1.625 million.

Kevin McKidd of “Grey’s Anatomy” fame has sold his longtime Hollywood Hills home. (Ian Denker/Omega Images)

A three-star property

Actor Josh Hutcherson, who stars in the Hulu adventure-comedy series “Future Man,” has sold a home he bought through a trust in the Hollywood Hills for $2.94 million. Actor Heath Ledger and talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres are among former residents.

The roughly half-acre property centers on a wood-clad Midcentury Modern-style home of nearly 1,900 square feet. Built in 1951, the single-story house features polished concrete floors, beamed ceilings, two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Expansive decking creates an additional 2,500 square feet of living space outdoors. The semi-covered space includes a sunken conversation pit and a lounge area with a drop-down projector.

Hutcherson, 27, is known for his roles in “The Hunger Games” films as well “RV” and “Bridge to Terabithia.” Last year, he appeared in the movie “The Long Home.”

Josh Hutcherson has sold a Hollywood Hills house once owned by talk-show maven Ellen DeGeneres and, later, actor Heath Ledger. (Realtor.com)

Celebrity pedigree included

A hillside home above the Sunset Strip that was once owned by actress-singer Judy Garland and her husband, film and stage director Vincente Minnelli, has come up for sale at $6.129 million.

Garland and Minnelli lived at the house in the mid-1940s with daughter Liza Minnelli. It was later owned by television actor and comedian Wally Cox, who sold it in 1955 to Rat Pack entertainer Sammy Davis Jr. During Davis’ stay, musical acts such as the Band lived and recorded on the property.

The main house, built in 1941, has been updated but contains relics from its Hollywood residents. The downstairs living room is next to what was once Liza Minnelli’s bedroom. The room has a hidden door behind the bookcases that leads to the original master bedroom, which has a dressing area and walk-in closet. The dressing room retains its original mirrors.

The grounds, designed by Davis, feature a swimming pool, a pool house with two bathrooms, fruit trees and tropical landscaping. A fire pit is a more recent addition to the property.

In addition to Judy Garland and her husband, Vincente Minnelli, the Hollywood Hills home was owned in the late 1950s by Rat Pack musician Sammy Davis Jr. (Todd Goodman)

NBA vet leaving the beach

Byron Scott, the basketball veteran who won three NBA titles with the Lakers and then coached the team for two years, has listed his Hermosa Beach home for sale at $2.35 million.

Set five miles south of the team’s practice facility and a few blocks from the beach, the two-story, 3,300-square-foot home features exterior columns and a front-facing balcony.

Inside the four-bedroom house are a foyer, a chandelier-topped dining area, a step-up living room, a kitchen with a tiered island and a breakfast nook with booth seating.

Scott, 58, spent 10 of his 14 NBA seasons with the Lakers and won three championships with the team during the Showtime era.

Byron Scott’s two-story home opens to a spacious terrace with ocean views. (Realtor.com)

Her favorite room

She may only be 7, but child actress Mykal-Michelle Harris of “Mixed-ish” has her own design sense. “My style is unicorns,” she says of the pink-and-purple bedroom in her 3,900-square-foot Santa Clarita home. The whimsical room has a white bunk bed (for sleepovers), a flower-shaped ceiling fan and vivid-colored bedding.

Mykal-Michelle Harris, 7, has outfitted her purple-and-pink bedroom with plenty of dolls and stuffed animals. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

From the archives

Ten years ago, singer-songwriter-actress Ashlee Simpson listed a Mediterranean-style villa in the Beverly Hills area for $4 million. The walled and gated compound was set on more than half an acre. There were five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms within some 7,100 square feet of living space.

Twenty years ago, “10” and “Arthur” star Dudley Moore sold his longtime home on Venice Beach for $2.5 million. The single-family home had four bedrooms within its 4,400 square feet.

Thirty years ago, actress Elizabeth Taylor put a two-house compound up for sale in Puerto Vallarta. Taylor and the late actor Richard Burton bought the hacienda, known as Casa Kimberly, while co-starring in the 1964 movie “Night of the Iguana.” They joined two houses, across a street from each other, with a bridge modeled after the Bridge of Sighs in Venice, Italy. She was asking $350,000, including furnishings.

