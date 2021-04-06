Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Which attractions will be open on Disneyland’s opening day?

Disneyland's It's a Small World ride in 2017
It’s a Small World is among the attractions that Disneyland plans to offer the first day back after the theme park’s yearlong pandemic closure.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
By Los Angeles Times staff
With Disneyland reopening April 30 and ticket sales starting next week, prospective park visitors are wondering what to expect there. COVID-19 safety protocols will represent the biggest changes, and not all rides and attractions will be available.

Here’s a list of rides and attractions that are scheduled to be offered at the Anaheim theme park when it opens its gates to visitors, alongside links to previous Times coverage for a peek into Disneyland’s history and lore.

Alice in Wonderland

Astro Orbitor

Riders on Disneyland's Astro Orbitor
Riders on Disneyland’s retro Astro Orbitor ride.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Disneyland steps back to get ahead - March 22, 1996

Autopia
Tomorrowland retools part of its past — June 29, 2000

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad
What’s old is old again for Disneyland’s Big Thunder Mountain — March 11, 2014

Casey Jr. Circus Train

Disneyland Railroad
Walt Disney’s first love lives on at this historic California ranch — May 24, 2018

Dumbo the Flying Elephant
Want your own Dumbo from Disneyland? An authentic Skyway car? Why park history is headed to auction — Aug. 16, 2018

Gadget’s Go Coaster
New attraction: Disney toons it down — Jan. 27, 1993

Haunted Mansion

Disneyland's Haunted Mansion
Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion.
(Brady MacDonald / Los Angeles Times)

Digging up the ghosts of Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion ride — Oct. 16, 2015

Indiana Jones Adventure
He built a temple of zoom: Tony Baxter is the mastermind behind Disneyland’s Indiana Jones Adventure — Feb. 26, 1995

It’s a Small World
‘It’s a Small World’ after all; iconic ride celebrates 50 years — Aug. 3, 2014

King Arthur Carrousel
Riding in circles for children — Nov. 14, 2013

Mad Tea Party

Disneyland's Mad Tea Party
Disneyland’s Mad Tea Party is one of the park’s oldest rides.
(Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

Meet the legendary ride maker that invented the modern theme park — Jan. 4, 2016

Main Street vehicles
How Main Street, U.S.A. is rooted in Walt Disney’s Missouri childhood — July 10, 2015

Mark Twain Riverboat
Draining of Disneyland waterway reveals items lost by guests — May 4, 2010

Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run

Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run
Disneyland guests walk past Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run is a fully realized ‘Star Wars’ toy — May 29, 2019

Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride
Disney voice-over actors bring theme park rides to life — July 28, 2015

Peter Pan’s Flight
Disneyland adding new special effects to classic rides — May 4, 2015

Pinocchio’s Daring Journey

Pirates of the Caribbean

A pirate and pigs from the Pirates of the Caribbean ride
The Pirates of the Caribbean ride has evolved over the decades.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Disneyland’s Pirates of the Caribbean: 50 years of change — July 7, 2017

Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin
Disneyland Previews Roger Rabbit Ride — Nov. 19, 1993

Snow White’s Enchanted Wish

Space Mountain

Splash Mountain
Disney to replace Splash Mountain ‘Song of the South’ theme with ‘Princess and the Frog’ — June 25, 2020

Star Tours — The Adventures Continue
Star Tours 2.0 journey started long ago at Skywalker Ranch — May 20, 2011

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

A Disneyland cast member dressed as a Resistance member
A Disneyland cast member dressed as a Resistance member at Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance last year.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

A showstopping Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance — a new hope for Galaxy’s Edge? — Dec. 4, 2019

Surprise character sightings

Tarzan’s Treehouse

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh
Pooh new? Nah — April 10, 2003

Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room
An early Disneyland designer won over Walt Disney with his rebel reputation — Sept. 7, 2018

