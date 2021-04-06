Which attractions will be open on Disneyland’s opening day?

With Disneyland reopening April 30 and ticket sales starting next week, prospective park visitors are wondering what to expect there. COVID-19 safety protocols will represent the biggest changes, and not all rides and attractions will be available.

Here’s a list of rides and attractions that are scheduled to be offered at the Anaheim theme park when it opens its gates to visitors, alongside links to previous Times coverage for a peek into Disneyland’s history and lore.

Alice in Wonderland

Astro Orbitor

Advertisement

Riders on Disneyland’s retro Astro Orbitor ride. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

• Disneyland steps back to get ahead - March 22, 1996

Autopia

• Tomorrowland retools part of its past — June 29, 2000

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

• What’s old is old again for Disneyland’s Big Thunder Mountain — March 11, 2014

Advertisement

Casey Jr. Circus Train

Disneyland Railroad

• Walt Disney’s first love lives on at this historic California ranch — May 24, 2018

Dumbo the Flying Elephant

• Want your own Dumbo from Disneyland? An authentic Skyway car? Why park history is headed to auction — Aug. 16, 2018

Gadget’s Go Coaster

• New attraction: Disney toons it down — Jan. 27, 1993

Advertisement

Haunted Mansion

Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion. (Brady MacDonald / Los Angeles Times)

• Digging up the ghosts of Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion ride — Oct. 16, 2015

Indiana Jones Adventure

• He built a temple of zoom: Tony Baxter is the mastermind behind Disneyland’s Indiana Jones Adventure — Feb. 26, 1995

Advertisement

It’s a Small World

• ‘It’s a Small World’ after all; iconic ride celebrates 50 years — Aug. 3, 2014

King Arthur Carrousel

• Riding in circles for children — Nov. 14, 2013

Mad Tea Party

Disneyland’s Mad Tea Party is one of the park’s oldest rides. (Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

• Meet the legendary ride maker that invented the modern theme park — Jan. 4, 2016

Main Street vehicles

• How Main Street, U.S.A. is rooted in Walt Disney’s Missouri childhood — July 10, 2015

Mark Twain Riverboat

• Draining of Disneyland waterway reveals items lost by guests — May 4, 2010

Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run

Advertisement

Disneyland guests walk past Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

• Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run is a fully realized ‘Star Wars’ toy — May 29, 2019

Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride

• Disney voice-over actors bring theme park rides to life — July 28, 2015

Peter Pan’s Flight

• Disneyland adding new special effects to classic rides — May 4, 2015

Advertisement

Pinocchio’s Daring Journey

Pirates of the Caribbean

The Pirates of the Caribbean ride has evolved over the decades. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

• Disneyland’s Pirates of the Caribbean: 50 years of change — July 7, 2017

Advertisement

Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin

• Disneyland Previews Roger Rabbit Ride — Nov. 19, 1993

Snow White’s Enchanted Wish

Space Mountain

Splash Mountain

• Disney to replace Splash Mountain ‘Song of the South’ theme with ‘Princess and the Frog’ — June 25, 2020

Advertisement

Star Tours — The Adventures Continue

• Star Tours 2.0 journey started long ago at Skywalker Ranch — May 20, 2011

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

A Disneyland cast member dressed as a Resistance member at Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance last year. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

• A showstopping Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance — a new hope for Galaxy’s Edge? — Dec. 4, 2019

Advertisement

Surprise character sightings

Tarzan’s Treehouse

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

• Pooh new? Nah — April 10, 2003

Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room

• An early Disneyland designer won over Walt Disney with his rebel reputation — Sept. 7, 2018