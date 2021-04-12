Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Knott’s Berry Farm announces reopening dates

An aerial view of multiple roller coasters at a theme park.
Knott’s Berry Farm is shown in October, during its closure. Season-ticket holders can visit the park starting May 6.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Hugo MartínStaff Writer 
Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park announced plans to reopen to the general public May 21, becoming the latest theme park to launch reopening plans after a yearlong pandemic-prompted closure.

Season-ticket holders can visit the park starting May 6. Ticket sales and reservations will start April 26. All 2020 and 2021 season passes purchased through May 5, 2021, will be valid through May 5, 2022. Under current state rules, all theme park visitors must be California residents.

The reopening of the Western-themed park follows the April 1 reopening of Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, the upcoming relaunch of Universal Studios Hollywood on Thursday for passholders and Friday for the general public, and the April 30 reopening of Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.

California theme parks must abide by a slew of coronavirus health protocols, including limited capacity and the requirement that guests wear masks at all times except when eating or drinking. Parkgoers from different households must stand at least six feet apart in queues and be separated by a seat or a row of seats on rides, among other new rules.

When Knott’s Berry Farm reopens, it will celebrate its 100th anniversary, and visitors will get to ride its newest attraction, Knott’s Bear-y Tales: Return to the Fair, a 4D interactive dark ride.

Knott’s Berry Farm, Universal Studios Hollywood and Disney California Adventure Park have been partly open for several weeks, welcoming visitors to buy food, drinks and souvenirs in the parks, but state guidelines have kept rides and other attractions closed since March 2020.

The state’s new reopening road map gave theme parks the green light to reopen starting April 1. Based on the current status of Los Angeles and Orange counties on the state’s four-tier color-coded system, the guidelines limit attendance to 25% of park capacity.

Hugo Martín

Hugo Martín covers the travel industries, including airlines and theme parks, for the Los Angeles Times Business section. A native Californian, Martín was part of the Metro staff that won three Pulitzer Prizes in 1993, 1995 and 1998.

