Inglewood’s The Forum will become Kia Forum in naming rights deal

Kia has purchased naming rights to The Forum, the historic Inglewood sports and music venue, the Times has confirmed.

The deal is scheduled to be announced at a ceremony on Monday, to be held outside the arena, but a sign bearing the new name has already been installed. An unveiling ceremony is scheduled for Monday outside the arena.

Financial terms of the deal were not immediately available.

It’s the latest venue in Los Angeles County to undergo a name change, after Crypto.com purchased the rights to the Staples Center in November 2021. In that deal, Crypto.com paid over $700 million for the naming rights, sources told The Times.

Los Angeles Clippers owner and former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer bought the Forum, the Lakers’ pre-1999 home, from Madison Square Garden in 2020 for $400 million. Ballmer plans to build a new arena for the Clippers less than two miles from the venue on West Century Boulevard.

This is a developing story.