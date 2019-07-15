Uber and Lyft drivers were paid up to $100 to demonstrate against a bill that could make them employees

By using the app, as well as covering the costs of parking and time, the companies are able to circumvent some of the challenges drivers and driver groups typically face when attempting to mobilize and protest. Given the fragmented nature of the workplace and a lack of a central space where drivers can meet and organize, it’s difficult to replicate the organizing muscle Uber and Lyft have through their apps. Drivers also have to consider missing out on earnings during a protest, and even the cost of parking for its duration: A bus that ferried pro-AB 5 drivers from Oakland to Sacramento on Wednesday was delayed more than an hour as drivers struggled to find free all-day spots.