If Lyft can't keep its drivers as independent contractors, it may never be profitable

“Lyft definitely has a history of being the more driver-friendly service, but Uber has really caught up in that department,” said Harry Campbell, author of the Rideshare Guide, who also drives for both Uber and Lyft. “I think both companies are becoming more similar than ever these days, though, which is a good thing for drivers since they're adding more features and benefits to try and retain drivers. I do still think Lyft cares more about their drivers, but it's getting tougher and tougher to prove that.”