LAKE HUGHES, CALIFORNIA AUGUST 13, 2020-A house burns along Pine Canyon Road near Lake Hughes after the Lake Fire burned thousands of acres early Thursday morning. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Lake fire in northern Los Angeles County scorches 10,000 acres

The Lake fire near Lake Hughes burned thousands of acres.

A home burns along Pine Canyon Road near Lake Hughes early Thursday after the Lake fire burned thousands of acres.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

A helicopter makes a water drop along a ridge near Lake Hughes after the Lake fire burned thousands of acres. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

A truck sits along Pine Canyon Road near Lake Hughes early Thursday after the Lake fire burned thousands of acres. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

A helicopter makes a water drop on the fast-moving Lake fire near Lake Hughes. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

The fast-moving Lake fire blacked thousands of acres near Lake Hughes. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Fire crews prepare to battle the Lake fire in Northern Los Angeles County. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

A plume of smoke from the Lake fire in Lake Hughes is seen from a pedestrian bridge in Canyon Country in the Santa Clarita Valley. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

A plume of smoke from the Lake fire in Lake Hughes is seen from Santa Clarita. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Smoke from the Lake fire in Lake Hughes is seen from Thousand Oaks. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

