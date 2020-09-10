Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
A crow sitting
9 Images

Los Angeles suffers worst smog in almost 30 years

Air quality officials said the high pollution readings were a result of intense heat combined with stagnant weather conditions.

A crow sitting on a Cypress Tree is silhouetted by the sun partially obscured by ash from Southland wildfires in Garden Grove. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

The sun is partially obscured with ash from Southland wildfires at the Christ Cathedral in Garden Grove. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

The sun is partially obscured with ash from Southland wildfires at the Christ Cathedral in Garden Grove. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

A bicyclist along the First Street Bridge as a layer of smoke hovers east of downtown in Los Angeles. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)

Members of the Davis and Kemp families, from Lancaster, arrive in Venice Beach as smoke from the Bobcat Fire fills the air. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

The sun sets in the smokey skies over Los Angeles. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

Haze from the Bobcat Fire looms over Azusa as it continues to burn in the Angeles National Forest. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

The Los Angeles skyline is shrouded in smoke from the Bobcat Fire as seen from the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Haze from the Bobcat Fire looms over Kare Park in Irwindale as it continues to burn in the Angeles National Forest.  (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

1/9