Los Angeles suffers worst smog in almost 30 years

A crow sitting on a Cypress Tree is silhouetted by the sun partially obscured by ash from Southland wildfires in Garden Grove. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
The sun is partially obscured with ash from Southland wildfires at the Christ Cathedral in Garden Grove. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
A bicyclist along the First Street Bridge as a layer of smoke hovers east of downtown in Los Angeles. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
Members of the Davis and Kemp families, from Lancaster, arrive in Venice Beach as smoke from the Bobcat Fire fills the air. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
The sun sets in the smokey skies over Los Angeles. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)
Haze from the Bobcat Fire looms over Azusa as it continues to burn in the Angeles National Forest. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
The Los Angeles skyline is shrouded in smoke from the Bobcat Fire as seen from the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
Haze from the Bobcat Fire looms over Kare Park in Irwindale as it continues to burn in the Angeles National Forest. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)