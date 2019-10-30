Watch the moment the Getty fire ignited
A dashboard camera captured footage of the moment the Getty fire sparked near the 405 Freeway early Monday. The video shows a car driving along the freeway when a spark is generated in the distance.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said a tree branch that broke off during high winds landed on power lines in the 1900 block of North Sepulveda Boulevard. The power lines are operated by the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, according to fire officials. The agency said it was cooperating with the investigation.
The Getty fire broke out shortly after 1:30 a.m. Monday along the 405 Freeway near the Getty Center, forcing thousands to evacuate. More than 600 acres have burned and at least 12 homes have been destroyed.
Full coverage: Getty fire off 405 Freeway threatens homes
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said a tree branch that broke off during high winds landed on power lines in the 1900 block of North Sepulveda Boulevard. The power lines are operated by the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, according to fire officials. The agency said it was cooperating with the investigation.
The Getty fire broke out shortly after 1:30 a.m. Monday along the 405 Freeway near the Getty Center, forcing thousands to evacuate. More than 600 acres have burned and at least 12 homes have been destroyed.
Full coverage: Getty fire off 405 Freeway threatens homes