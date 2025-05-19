Advertisement
Live Palm Springs bombing

Portrait emerges of Palm Springs bombing suspect

The American Reproductive fertility clinic is a mangled mess after a car bomb exploded in the Parkin lot
The back side of American Reproductive fertility clinic is a mangled mess as the FBI continues to investigate the scene the day after a car bomb exploded in the Parkin lot on May 18, 2025 in Palm Springs, California.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Fringe theories and a friend’s death: What we know about Guy Edward Bartkus

A police line is seen outside a damaged American Reproductive Centers fertility clinic.
A police line is seen outside a damaged American Reproductive Centers fertility clinic after a bomb blast outside the building in Palm Springs on May 17.
(Gabriel Osorio/AFP via Getty Images)
By Richard Winton
Jenny JarviePaige St. JohnLibor Jany and Melody Gutierrez

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. — Authorities are investigating what appear to be radical views the Palm Springs bombing suspect expressed online in the months before Saturday’s attack at a fertility clinic.

The FBI confirmed it was reviewing a manifesto and other content to determine whether they were the work of Guy Edward Bartkus, a 25-year-old “with nihilistic ideations” who they believe was killed in the blast. One reason for the interest in the manifesto is that its author explicitly threatened an attack on a fertility clinic.

Online manifesto threatened clinic attack; FBI probes Palm Springs bomb suspect’s motive

A road in Twentynine Palms is blocked by orange cones.
Officials block off a section of road Sunday in Twentynine Palms.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Libor Jany
Paige St. JohnJenny JarvieRichard Winton and Julia Wick

PALM SPRINGS — The suspect in the bombing of a Palm Springs fertility clinic that injured four people was tentatively identified Sunday by the FBI as Guy Edward Bartkus, a 25-year-old “with nihilistic ideations.”

A photo of Guy Edward Bartkus.
The FBI tentatively named Guy Edward Bartkus, 25, as the primary suspect in the bombing.
(FBI)

Bartkus appears to have been killed in the Saturday morning explosion at American Reproductive Centers, according to FBI officials who are investigating the incident as an “act of intentional terrorism.”

“We believe he was the subject found by the vehicle,” said Akil Davis, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office, referencing a 2010 silver Ford Fusion sedan near the explosion site.

As Palm Springs reels in wake of clinic bombing, authorities name suspect and say city is safe

An investigator walks towards the front of the American Reproductive fertility clinic.
An investigator walks towards the front of the American Reproductive fertility clinic the day after a car bomb exploded in the parking lot on May 18, 2025 in Palm Springs.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
By Rebecca Plevin
 and Julia Wick

PALM SPRINGS — Less than 24 hours after a bomb explosion laid waste to a Palm Springs fertility clinic, the resort town’s police chief sought to restore calm while residents and visitors uneasily returned to their weekend routines.

As of midday Sunday, several blocks in uptown Palm Springs remained closed, blocked off with barricades and police vehicles. Caution tape brightly punctuated the desert landscape, glowing neon yellow against the low-slung, dun-colored buildings and blue-gray San Jacinto mountains in the background.

One dead after suspected bomb blast near reproductive health clinic in Palm Springs

First responsers at the scene of explosion
The scene after a suspected bomb blast that authorities believe was "an intentional act of violence" outside a fertility clinic in Palm Springs.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Jeanette Marantos
Liam DillonGina FerazziSonja SharpNathan SolisLibor Jany and Rebecca Plevin

PALM SPRINGS — A suspected bomb blast the FBI described as “an intentional act of terrorism” outside a fertility clinic left one person dead and at least four reportedly injured in Palm Springs on Saturday.

FBI Assistant Director for Los Angeles Akil Davis said the agency’s joint terrorism investigators were on the scene. He described the blast as so large as to cause damage several blocks away.

