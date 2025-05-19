Portrait emerges of Palm Springs bombing suspect

Fringe theories and a friend’s death: What we know about Guy Edward Bartkus

A police line is seen outside a damaged American Reproductive Centers fertility clinic after a bomb blast outside the building in Palm Springs on May 17.

Authorities are investigating what appear to be radical views the Palm Springs bombing suspect expressed online in the months before Saturday’s attack at a fertility clinic.

The FBI confirmed it was reviewing a manifesto and other content to determine whether they were the work of Guy Edward Bartkus, a 25-year-old “with nihilistic ideations” who they believe was killed in the blast. One reason for the interest in the manifesto is that its author explicitly threatened an attack on a fertility clinic.