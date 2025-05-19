Portrait emerges of Palm Springs bombing suspect

- Share via
Fringe theories and a friend’s death: What we know about Guy Edward Bartkus
TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. — Authorities are investigating what appear to be radical views the Palm Springs bombing suspect expressed online in the months before Saturday’s attack at a fertility clinic.
The FBI confirmed it was reviewing a manifesto and other content to determine whether they were the work of Guy Edward Bartkus, a 25-year-old “with nihilistic ideations” who they believe was killed in the blast. One reason for the interest in the manifesto is that its author explicitly threatened an attack on a fertility clinic.
Online manifesto threatened clinic attack; FBI probes Palm Springs bomb suspect’s motive
As Palm Springs reels in wake of clinic bombing, authorities name suspect and say city is safe
PALM SPRINGS — Less than 24 hours after a bomb explosion laid waste to a Palm Springs fertility clinic, the resort town’s police chief sought to restore calm while residents and visitors uneasily returned to their weekend routines.
As of midday Sunday, several blocks in uptown Palm Springs remained closed, blocked off with barricades and police vehicles. Caution tape brightly punctuated the desert landscape, glowing neon yellow against the low-slung, dun-colored buildings and blue-gray San Jacinto mountains in the background.
One dead after suspected bomb blast near reproductive health clinic in Palm Springs
PALM SPRINGS — A suspected bomb blast the FBI described as “an intentional act of terrorism” outside a fertility clinic left one person dead and at least four reportedly injured in Palm Springs on Saturday.
FBI Assistant Director for Los Angeles Akil Davis said the agency’s joint terrorism investigators were on the scene. He described the blast as so large as to cause damage several blocks away.