Will this rain ever stop? New storms make their way across California

The atmospheric river that dumped inches of rain across the state this weekend was the first of five — a stream of storms that will continue until about Jan. 19. This “relentless” parade of cyclones means even more flooding, especially in Northern California. But the rest of the state won’t be spared, my colleague Matthew Ormseth reports.

A “warmer, wetter and stronger” storm on Monday is forecast to dump 2 to 4 inches of rain on the Sacramento Valley, Katrina Hand, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Sacramento, told Ormseth.

More than 375,000 customers lost power around Sacramento over the weekend as wind gusts topped 60 mph in the area.

“We are just getting repeatedly pounded by storm after storm,” Tracy Correa Lopez, a spokeswoman with Pacific Gas & Electric, told my colleagues. “The No. 1 issue right now is access to a lot of these areas.”

A flood watch remains in effect for the Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys and nearby foothills until 4 p.m. Wednesday. Gov. Gavin Newsom has asked the Biden administration to declare a state of emergency.

Despite the deluge, we are still in a historic drought. Managing these kinds of extreme events is a delicate dance. A normal rain event means that green infrastructure projects like parks and gardens can help capture and store more water, according to Marouane Temimi, an associate professor in the Department of Civil, Environmental, and Ocean Engineering at the Stevens Institute of Technology. But in Los Angeles, the waterway system was built to whisk the water out to the ocean rather than preserve it, Haley Smith reports. It will take three to five decades to build out the stormwater capture system to its full capacity.

In the meantime, it’s just going to be wet. As you prepare for another week of rainy weather, may I recommend chili? It’s the perfect dinner for staying inside. L.A Times Cooking’s Julia Giuffrida knows four great vegetarian chilis. Though I must admit, I very rarely stray from my go-to chili recipe, which you will not find online. My dad’s chili recipe has a secret ingredient that I will reveal only to readers of this newsletter: Bloody Mary mix. Stay dry out there.

And now, here’s what’s happening across California:

L.A. STORIES

You may have noticed egg prices have jumped — sometimes to $7 a dozen. That is, if you can find them at all. A bird flu has killed millions of hens. The state is also complying with a 2018 law that just went into effect, which requires that all eggs come from cage-free farms. The combination has meant demand is far exceeding supply. Los Angeles Times

More storms are coming to Southern California this week. They are expected to bring as much rain, if not more, as the storm from last week. Here’s a timeline.

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Sure, Kevin McCarthy won the speakership. But it was at a humiliating cost, and it highlighted a “civil war” in the GOP. My colleagues break down behind the scenes of the 15 rounds of voting. Los Angeles Times

Gov. Gavin Newsom has officially been inaugurated into his second term. He plans to spend his term implementing policies like the expansion of Medi-Cal eligibility to all immigrants and CARE Court for residents who have mental illness and drug addiction. My colleague Anita Chabria writes about what she hopes for his second term — a bit less politicking and a bit more inspiration from Newsom. Los Angeles Times

CRIME, COURTS AND POLICING

Years before Austin Lee Edwards, the now-deceased Virginia police officer drove to Riverside, Calif. and killed three relatives of a 15-year-old girl he “catfished,” he groomed another teenage girl. The Times reviewed nearly 4,000 messages between Edwards and the victim. Los Angeles Times

Is it normal for so many people to be carrying Narcan in San Francisco? It’s a question on a subreddit that sparked a frank conversation on the regular people who are combating the opioid crisis by carrying the lifesaving medication that can reduce or reverse the effects of a drug overdose. Los Angeles Times

HEALTH AND THE ENVIRONMENT

Monterey Bay divers are restoring kelp forests by killing sea urchins. Kelp helps to protect shorelines by absorbing energy from big waves, and even carbon dioxide through photosynthesis. They’re even known as the “redwoods of the sea.” Mercury News

On an island between the Sacramento River and an old freeway, the homeless population confronts the realities of climate change as weather becomes more extreme. California is home to more unhoused people than any other state, with 70% who are unsheltered. Los Angeles Times

CALIFORNIA CULTURE

At least once a year, the New York Times publishes a completely nonsensical article comparing Los Angeles and New York City. Typically, it’s some New Yorker attempting to drive from Santa Monica to Echo Park at rush hour and being astonished by the traffic. A recent version insists that New York City is becoming Los Angeles. It wishes! Check it out if the thing that fuels your Monday is a hate read. New York Times

There’s at least one set of people enjoying all of this rain. Kayakers. The peak periods for these kayakers can last as little as a day for them to get on the water and take advantage of the rushing waters. San Francisco Chronicle

CALIFORNIA ALMANAC

AND FINALLY

