4 vegetarian chili recipes for getting cozy this weekend

These hearty vegetarian chili recipes are a great way to warm up at the end of the day. Serve garnishes like cheese or sour cream on the side and you’ll please vegans and carnivores alike.

By Julie Giuffrida

Holiday shopping and meal planning are officially underway. I like to have a big pot of something delicious and easy to heat and eat on hand after battling the crowds. Chili — especially vegetarian chili — is easy to make and will last for several meals. And, bonus, the longer it sits after it is made, the better it tastes. These recipes are essentially vegan — the dairy garnishes can be left on the side (or left out completely) — and cook up in about half the time of a meat-based chili. (And if you are interested in some fun chili facts and history, Noelle Carter’s ode to chili will feed that hunger as well.)

Three-Bean and Hominy Chili is made with kidney, pinto and black beans and hominy (dried corn kernels treated with alkali in a process called nixtamalization) for flavor and texture. They’re stewed with poblano, jalapeño and New Mexico chiles along with warm spices such as cumin, coriander, achiote and smoked paprika to create a rich, vibrant bowl of chili.

Recipe: Three-bean and hominy chili

Three-Bean and Hominy Chili

This vegetarian three-bean and hominy chili recipe is a comforting, meatless take on the favorite main dish, and it makes enough to feed a crowd.
2 hours
Makes 20 to 24 (1-cup) servings

Laden with squash, cauliflower, corn and peas, this vegetarian chili is bursting with flavor.

A hearty meat-free option.

Vegetarian Chili

This easy weeknight vegetarian chili recipe features fresh vegetables and canned garbanzo beans for a new take on the classic winter main dish.
1 hour 15 minutes
Serves 6

Chipotle chiles (a.k.a. smoked jalapeños) give Chipotle Chili With Black Beans and Corn a smoky, spicy heat. This recipe calls for pureeing them in the adobo sauce that comes with them in the can, giving the heat an added dimension.

FO.Abby.Chili.0914.BC--Southwestern Chipolte Chili with Black Beans and Corn.

Chipotle Chili With Black Beans and Corn

This easy chipotle chili recipe is completely vegetarian. Black beans and corn provide a hearty, comforting bite for a great meatless option.
1 hour 50 minutes
Serves 8

This chili, from chef and cookbook author Margaret S. Fox, helped put Mendocino’s Cafe Beaujolais on the map. The simple preparation belies the complex flavor that results.

The chili that made Mendocino's Cafe Beaujolais famous.

Black Bean Chili

This vegetarian black bean chili recipe from chef Margaret Fox is a hearty, meatless alternative to versions with ground beef included, and just as flavorful.
2 hours
Serves 8

