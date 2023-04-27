California Politics: A generational changing of the guard

A generational changing of the guard is under way in California politics.

Much of the focus in recent weeks has been on U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who, at 89 years old, is facing pressure to resign due to complications from a case of shingles that has kept her home in San Francisco and unable to cast votes in Washington . Even if she does not resign, her retirement at the end of next year means the race to fill her seat is poised to be the most lively and consequential contest on California’s 2024 ballot. Voters will put a new senator in power, potentially for the next generation.

But Feinstein is not the only octogenarian lion of California politics who may be calling it quits next year. If former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also decides not to run for reelection after 36 years representing San Francisco in Washington, D.C., California will experience another political change that could endure for decades.

One person hoping to grab the torch from Pelosi is state Sen. Scott Wiener, a San Francisco Democrat who is a regular target for scathing Fox News diatribes, as Times political writer Melanie Mason reports.

“Consciously or not, Wiener is most comfortable seeking out the path of most resistance. His 13-year career in elected office can be viewed as a one-man experiment: How far can a politician go when he pushes all the boundaries at once?” Mason writes.

“The typical politician starting his career in local government would probably not take on reforming the city’s nudity law , particularly if his last name lends itself to cringeworthy puns. Or decide hours after barely winning a state Senate seat to take on a sacrosanct tenet of California housing policy in his very first bill. Or, in the face of an onslaught of death threats , continue to spar online with right-wing combatants such as Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Donald Trump Jr.”

If Wiener is elected, he would become the first out gay person to represent San Francisco in Congress. Mason’s profile is fun to read and full of insights about Wiener and, more broadly, about San Francisco’s unique brand of Democratic politics. Be sure to check it out: Loved or hated, Scott Wiener is a lightning rod who could make history.

I’m Laurel Rosenhall, The Times’ Sacramento bureau chief, here with your guide to the week in California politics.

The race to become California’s next governor

California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis is an early entrant into the gubernatorial race. (Rich Pedroncelli / Associated Press)

Speaking of political changes, Gov. Gavin Newsom is just four months into his second (and final) term, but the 2026 race to succeed him has already begun. Democratic Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis announced this week that she is running for governor , laying down an early marker for what is likely to be a vigorous campaign, reports Times political writer Seema Mehta .

Opening a gubernatorial campaign committee allows Kounalakis to start raising money and could help her become more familiar to voters. It also mirrors Newsom’s decision to enter the 2018 governor’s race three years early — probably not a coincidence since the pair enjoy a good relationship and are advised by the same political consultants.

The race to lead the world’s fifth-largest economy is expected to draw many contenders. Democrat Betty Yee, the former state controller, also said she intends to run, though she has not yet formally launched a campaign. If successful, either would become the first woman elected to lead the state.

Currently in her second term as lieutenant governor, Kounalakis previously was the U.S. ambassador to Hungary during the Obama administration. Before that, she led a Sacramento housing development company founded by her father.

Kounalakis enters the gubernatorial race with three substantial assets, writes Times columnist George Skelton:



An impressive sounding title that includes the key word “governor” and implies a position more important than it really is.

A boatload of family money and access to a potent donor list that ensures she won’t run short in a campaign that will probably cost more than $100 million.

Expert knowledge and experience in home building, qualities that the state government very much needs to tackle the curse of unaffordable housing in urban California.

But, Skelton says, Kounalakis has been relatively quiet as lieutenant governor, which is a surprise “given her energy, tenacity and feisty nature.”

The highest-ranking Latino in Congress

Rep. Pete Aguilar of Redlands is one of Congress’ most powerful Democrats. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Rep. Pete Aguilar of Redlands was already a rising star in the Democratic Party and climbing up the leadership ranks when the U.S. Capitol was attacked on Jan. 6, 2021.

That infamous day supercharged his ascent, writes Times reporter Benjamin Oreskes , first with an appointment to the House committee formed to investigate the attack on the Capitol and then with his election as chair of the House Democratic Caucus. Aguilar is now the third-highest -ranking Democrat in the House of Representatives.

In this deeply reported profile , Oreskes reveals how the former Redlands mayor became Congress’ highest-ranking Latino. It stems from why then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi chose him for the Jan. 6 committee, which led one of the highest-profile inquiries since the Watergate scandal took down President Nixon. Friends and foes alike note his tranquil demeanor, openness to differing viewpoints, and reputation for offering counsel to colleagues expressing complaints, concerns and compliments.

Read the full article here: How the mayor of a small Inland Empire town became one of Congress’ most powerful Democrats

What the Legislature is up to

Spring is busy season in the California Capitol, with lawmakers churning through hundreds of bills. Here’s this week’s coverage of some of the most interesting proposals that could become law:



