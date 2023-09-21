How California is getting more nurses to move here amid a population exodus

Lynsey Kwon, 27, works as a registered nurse at Pomona Valley Hospital in Pomona.

How California is getting more nurses to move here

Councilmember Kevin de León says he’ll run again

A pristine swimming hole near L.A. has blown up on TikTok. Is it worth the hype?

Why nurses want to work in California despite the population exodus

California has fewer Californians these days as the state experiences an exodus of hundreds of thousands of residents, driven by remote work and the costs of living.

But one group of workers has been increasingly moving to the Golden State in recent years: nurses.

As Times reporter Don Lee writes , “what’s drawing them to the state is not so different from why others are leaving.”

“California’s famously expensive lifestyle has driven away many residents in search of cheaper housing and lower taxes,” he explained. “But for highly sought nurses, that’s translated into the biggest salaries in the nation.”

Don spoke with Joanne Spetz, director of the Philip R. Lee Institute for Health Policy Studies at UC San Francisco, who estimates that about 30,000 more registered nurses moved into California than out of state between 2020 and 2022.

“No other state comes close in pay, a reflection of the strong unionization of nurses, competition from Kaiser Permanente, as well as California’s high living costs,” Don noted, citing federal labor data showing that the top 10 metro areas nationwide for nurse pay are all in California.

One other key factor that makes the state an ideal place for nurses: mandated minimum staffing levels. California is the only state that has enshrined those staffing standards into law. As Don explained:

“Experts say those nurse-to-patient ratios, for every hospital department, have helped reduce the increasingly heavy workloads that are driving many to quit or retire early.”

“What a difference the mandate makes,” registered nurse Lynsey Kwon told Don. “I don’t know if I could work anywhere else.”

Seeing California’s success, a few other states have passed versions of those staffing requirements. Recruiting more nurses is seen as crucial to reverse the national trend of the healthcare workers leaving hospitals, greatly exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

And although the state is a model for recruiting nurses, staffing problems persist at many hospitals , particularly in rural areas.

Don’s full story is available to Times subscribers here .

Councilmember Kevin de León, shown in June, says he will run for reelection next year. His political career was damaged after last year’s leak of a recorded racist conversation. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

Mark Z. Barabak: Donald Trump is rotten and despicable — but that doesn’t mean he should be kicked off the presidential ballot.

Donald Trump is rotten and despicable — but that doesn’t mean he should be kicked off the presidential ballot. Harry Litman: What Donald Trump’s assistant told investigators about classified records — and why it’s so damning.

(Illustration by Jim Cooke/Los Angeles Times; photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Investigations into secret payments. A new sports colossus. Inside Vince McMahon’s last stand. Throughout his controversial career, McMahon has faced odds and weathered various scandals while building the world’s largest professional wrestling operation.

A weekend crowd gathers at Stoddard Canyon Falls and Slide in Mt. Baldy. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

🏊‍♀️ A pristine swimming hole near L.A. has blown up on TikTok. Is it worth the hype?

📚 Noname Book Club’s Radical Hood Library offers a safe stage for up-and-coming artists in South L.A.

🎨 Why Derrick Adams’ jubilant art — on display at Gagosian Gallery in Beverly Hills — revolves around seizing moments of joy.

🎭 Toni Morrison’s unflinching wisdom guides a propulsive ‘The Bluest Eye’ at A Noise Within.

(Los Angeles Times)

On this day 15 years ago, the historic Yankee Stadium in the Bronx saw its last game before the new stadium opened across the street. After opening in 1923, it was the scene of scores of Major League Baseball’s most famous moments, including Babe Ruth’s first home run in the stadium on April 18, 1923.

The Times’ David Ulin documented his last trip to the old stadium, which triggered a flood of nostalgia as he had been going there for 40 years.

