How California is getting more nurses to move here amid a population exodus

Good morning. It’s Thursday, Sept. 21. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.
Why nurses want to work in California despite the population exodus
California has fewer Californians these days as the state experiences an exodus of hundreds of thousands of residents, driven by remote work and the costs of living.
But one group of workers has been increasingly moving to the Golden State in recent years: nurses.
As Times reporter Don Lee writes, “what’s drawing them to the state is not so different from why others are leaving.”
“California’s famously expensive lifestyle has driven away many residents in search of cheaper housing and lower taxes,” he explained. “But for highly sought nurses, that’s translated into the biggest salaries in the nation.”
Don spoke with Joanne Spetz, director of the Philip R. Lee Institute for Health Policy Studies at UC San Francisco, who estimates that about 30,000 more registered nurses moved into California than out of state between 2020 and 2022.
“No other state comes close in pay, a reflection of the strong unionization of nurses, competition from Kaiser Permanente, as well as California’s high living costs,” Don noted, citing federal labor data showing that the top 10 metro areas nationwide for nurse pay are all in California.
One other key factor that makes the state an ideal place for nurses: mandated minimum staffing levels. California is the only state that has enshrined those staffing standards into law. As Don explained:
“Experts say those nurse-to-patient ratios, for every hospital department, have helped reduce the increasingly heavy workloads that are driving many to quit or retire early.”
“What a difference the mandate makes,” registered nurse Lynsey Kwon told Don. “I don’t know if I could work anywhere else.”
Seeing California’s success, a few other states have passed versions of those staffing requirements. Recruiting more nurses is seen as crucial to reverse the national trend of the healthcare workers leaving hospitals, greatly exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
And although the state is a model for recruiting nurses, staffing problems persist at many hospitals, particularly in rural areas.
Don’s full story is available to Times subscribers here.
Today’s top stories
Our must-read political stories
- Los Angeles Councilmember Kevin de León, a year after the racist audio scandal, says he’ll run again.
- The long-running federal investigation into the Los Angeles city attorney’s office and the Department of Water and Power is over. But many questions remain.
- Here are all the climate and environment bills that California just passed.
- Bill aims to stop federal intervention in states allowing the use of ‘magic mushrooms.’
- Atty. Gen. Merrick Garland says the Justice Department ‘will not be intimidated’ as he testifies before the House Judiciary panel.
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu finally gets a meeting with President Biden — but not at the White House.
- Critics argue that former President Trump’s success in changing state party rules, including in California, to benefit his candidacy harms voters.
L.A. deputy shooting
- He heard voices. He bought a gun. Now he’s accused of killing an L.A. deputy.
- The man accused of killing an L.A. deputy pleads not guilty by reason of insanity.
More big stories
- A tiny endangered fish could force the cancellation of the Malibu Triathlon.
- San Diego closes off a sea lion hot spot where selfie-taking humans are just too much.
- A judge has set the stage for a possible trial over the slow progress of West L.A.’s Veterans Affairs’ campus to build housing for homeless veterans.
- Gas leaps to over $6 a gallon: Here are 10 places in L.A. County with cheaper gas right now.
- The pilot of a single-engine plane crash-landed in a Compton neighborhood near the airport Wednesday morning. The FAA is investigating.
Commentary and opinions
- Mark Z. Barabak: Donald Trump is rotten and despicable — but that doesn’t mean he should be kicked off the presidential ballot.
- Harry Litman: What Donald Trump’s assistant told investigators about classified records — and why it’s so damning.
Today’s great reads
Investigations into secret payments. A new sports colossus. Inside Vince McMahon’s last stand. Throughout his controversial career, McMahon has faced odds and weathered various scandals while building the world’s largest professional wrestling operation.
Other great reads
- The architect of L.A.’s iconic Capitol Records building sets the record straight — again — on that needle.
- A once-in-a-lifetime reunion: Talking Heads on ‘Stop Making Sense,’ the big suit and their future.
- Column: How these Latinas are navigating fertility, IVF and family.
- From Native American surf rock to the Rolling Stones: How ‘Reservation Dogs’ got its DIY sound.
For your downtime
Going out
- 🏊♀️ A pristine swimming hole near L.A. has blown up on TikTok. Is it worth the hype?
- 📚 Noname Book Club’s Radical Hood Library offers a safe stage for up-and-coming artists in South L.A.
- 🎨 Why Derrick Adams’ jubilant art — on display at Gagosian Gallery in Beverly Hills — revolves around seizing moments of joy.
- 🎭 Toni Morrison’s unflinching wisdom guides a propulsive ‘The Bluest Eye’ at A Noise Within.
Staying in
- 📗 Jonathan Raban defied death to write one last book. ‘Father and Son’ is worth the wait.
- 🏈 Streaming service Max to launch sports add-on next month.
- 🧑🍳 Here’s a recipe for Cali Tardka’s samosas.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and arcade games.
And finally ... from our archives
On Thursdays, we’ll show you something from our archives.
On this day 15 years ago, the historic Yankee Stadium in the Bronx saw its last game before the new stadium opened across the street. After opening in 1923, it was the scene of scores of Major League Baseball’s most famous moments, including Babe Ruth’s first home run in the stadium on April 18, 1923.
The Times’ David Ulin documented his last trip to the old stadium, which triggered a flood of nostalgia as he had been going there for 40 years.
