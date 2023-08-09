Cali Tardka Samosas

Assemble the samosa: Knead the dough gently to smoothen a bit. Divide it into 6 equal portions and roll each into a ball. Cover the dough with a kitchen towel. With some of the oil from the dough bowl, grease a clean work surface. Flatten a ball and place it on the work surface. Drizzle a little oil on it and use a rolling pin to roll to an oval approximately 8 ½ inches long by 6½ inches wide, ⅛” to 1/16” thick. With a sharp knife, cut the oval in half to make two semi-circles. If the edges are too thick, gently roll them so that the dough is an even thickness throughout. In a small bowl, mix together the remaining 4½ teaspoons of flour with the remaining 2 tablespoons of water to make a thin paste. Using a finger, apply some paste over the straight edges (towards the cut side) of each semicircle of dough. Gently grasp one corner of the straight edge and bring it up toward the rounded edge. Lift the other corner in the same manner so that the two straight edges overlap each other and the dough takes the shape of a cone. Press down gently on the edges to seal the cone from inside as well as the outside. Fill the cone with the potato filling and press down with your finger to push it all the way inside the cone, leaving about ½ inch at the top. Smear some paste on the cone edges, bring them together and create a seal by pinching the edges together. Repeat with the other semicircle of dough and then with the remaining dough balls. You will have 12 samosas.

