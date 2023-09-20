Plane crash-lands in Compton neighborhood. No one is injured

A Cessna crash-landed on a street near Compton/Woodley Airport on Wednesday morning. The FAA is investigating.

No injuries were reported and damage was minimal when the pilot of a single-engine plane crash-landed in a Compton neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported that a Cessna 172 “landed on a road after losing engine power after taking off” from nearby Compton/Woodley Airport around 8:30 a.m. The plane landed just outside the airport at 159th Street and Central Avenue, according to local officials.

Upon touching down, the plane’s left wing struck a parked car, according to the FAA.

There was only one unidentified person in the plane, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed, and the vehicle was unoccupied. The plane is registered to Tania Guzman of Downey, according to FAA records.

The pilot of the plane suffered minor injuries and refused aid, according to Compton Fire Battalion Chief Luis Hernandez.

“The plane just basically crashed into the middle of the street and it was lucky no one was hurt,” Hernandez said.

Fire personnel stopped and cleaned up a small fuel leak coming from the plane, according to the fire chief.

Hernandez said it is the second such incident over a three-week span. He noted another single-engine plane crashed in Compton on Sept. 3. One person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the latest incident.