Why palm trees make less sense in a warming world

Palms are silhouetted by the setting sun as it lights up the clouds with a dramatic red color after a mostly gloomy day in Huntington Beach on Oct. 31, 2022.

Palm trees don’t work in a warming world

U2 met its match at the Las Vegas Sphere

Never send a palm to do a tree’s job

They’re an iconic part of life in Southern California, lining local streets, swaying high in the sky. But our beloved palms are all style, no substance.

In a hotter, wetter, more extreme world ,here’s what you want from your urban forest, according to experts: a diverse mix of native trees that provide ample shade, pull carbon from the air, manage storm- or groundwater, and provide other natural benefits to boost street-level climate resiliency. Palms don’t check those boxes.

The towering plants are nearly all transplants, imported to the region in the 1800s and 1900s as living street decor. Most of the palms we pass by today don’t produce fruit. They also aren’t great at pulling carbon from the air. And they can be death traps for tree trimmers .

I’ll throw a bit more shade at palms — something they barely do. They are a bit like taking a chimney sweep for your sunny beach day instead of an umbrella.

Also, they’re not even trees! (Palms are genetically closer to grass.)

Yes, SoCal’s plethora of palms is a cultural fixture, with cameos in TV and films, on In-N-Out cups and on people’s skin . But the non-native non-trees could see their high profiles fade as cities reevaluate how best to improve shade canopies and mitigate the effects of climate change, Times reporter Dorany Pineda found.

Heat kills more people in the U.S. each year than flooding, hurricanes and tornadoes combined . And residents in lower-income, non-white communities disproportionately bear the brunt of extreme heat, due in part to a lack of tree shade in those neighborhoods.

Through that lens, palms are making less and less sense to plant or maintain. Some cities, including Beverly Hills and Long Beach, are contemplating pulling back on palms and removing those that don’t have historic or economic value.

“There are far, far too many palms,” arborist and Long Beach resident Ben Fisher told Dorany.

The most common palm dotting SoCal sidewalks is the Mexican fan palm, which can grow up to 100 feet tall. That’s one factor in their dominance: they grow tall but not wide, so they’re easy to plant close together and no other trees can get between them and the sun.

“Experts said that adapting to climate change will require cities to preserve trees when possible, plant a diversity of trees and opt for large ones when it’s appropriate, and rethink how they fit into urban plans,” Dorany wrote.

You can read her full reporting on rethinking palms here.

(Susan Walsh / Associated Press)

Newsom tapped Laphonza Butler for Feinstein’s Senate seat



Congress avoided a shutdown. What comes next?



In California, Republicans are divided over Kevin McCarthy’s deal to avoid government shutdown.

News Analysis: The fiasco shows McCarthy is weaker than ever.

Remembrances for Dianne Feinstein continue to pour in



Immigration



Razor wire and soldiers fail to deter migrants: Some 93,000 migrants traveling in families were taken into custody in August — the most ever recorded in a month.

L.A. received its 20th bus of migrants courtesy of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. This one carried 16 children among its passengers.

It’s time for October baseball



Too much had to go right for the Angels in 2023. It ended up wrong once again.

“It’s been quite an accomplishment.” Dodgers reflect on another 100-win season.

(Jim Cooke / Los Angeles Times; photos via Getty Images)

They trusted the Beverly Hills watch dealer. Then their luxury timepieces vanished. The collapse of the Timepiece Gentleman is a cautionary tale full of contradictions. A gaudy lifestyle that belied growing money problems. A fall that unfolded in front of millions but received little media attention. An alleged culprit who bounces between apologies and denials.

Los Angeles’ first documented smog attack — yes, we had smog attacks — was in 1943. We’ve been fighting the war on smog ever since.

The Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce era: Our writers ponder the pop culture significance of Traylor (Tayvis?).

(Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Live Nation)

(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Today’s great photo is from L.A. Times photographer Allen J. Schaben. A mule deer grazes on a hill overlooking Avalon Harbor in August 2020. Officials have proposed a bold idea: Hunt the invasive deer via helicopter.

