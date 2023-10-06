With limited options, L.A.’s RV encampment residents confront a heat wave
High temperatures hit L.A.’s RV encampments hard
It’s supposed to reach the triple digits this weekend in Los Angeles. Jose Gonzales knows it will be a tough few days — he and his wife live in an RV along 1st Street in Boyle Heights.
“We open the windows but the thing is because there’s a lot of traffic going by, it picks up a lot of dust,” Gonzales told me. He keeps the windows facing the road closed, even though it can be suffocating. When the sun shifts, he unrolls the outside tarp to add more shade.
Officials across Southern California are trying to crack down on RV encampments that bloomed during the pandemic, amid complaints from neighbors. But stable housing remains elusive for many encampment residents and yet another heat wave is underscoring just how brutal the wait can be for those without homes.
As my colleagues Rachel Uranga and Paloma Esquivel reported recently, many RV dwellers are waiting on Section 8 housing voucher applications as they navigate a labyrinth of alternative options.
RV encampments have proliferated on the streets of Los Angeles since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, met with mixed reviews from neighbors. Last year in April, the Los Angeles City Council voted to lift a towing moratorium after growing complaints from residents about waste disposal and drug usage by RV dwellers. The council recently also backed efforts to regulate RV rentals to homeless populations and is considering restricting RV parking around schools and homes.
But for many city residents who may not be able to afford rental units, RVs provide a community and home, if an imperfect one as temperatures soar.
During the pandemic, Gonzales’ wife lost her part-time job, leaving the warehouse worker as the only income earner in their household. When they tried to apply for an apartment, their income was not enough for rent, leading to the choice of an RV for the last two and a half years.
Although he has a working air conditioning, Gonzales says that keeping it on drains the battery. He tries to keep his generator rumbling for about four hours maximum during the day. When they run out of options, he and his wife sometimes walk outside toward the park, where the air flows better.
Not everyone is blessed with a working generator though. And keeping your RV cool and still keeping other appliances going may force a short circuit. He keeps two fire extinguishers inside his home, just in case
Numerous fires have burned through RV encampments, some allegedly due to arson, while others have been sparked by residents trying to keep warm. Gonzales said he keeps a watch on his neighbor’s RV.
Down the street, Anselmo Villareal sat inside his A/C-less RV on Thursday with the windows down, his shirt off. His head was covered in beads of sweat.
“Right now, I was just going to take a bath to open myself up,” Villareal said to me. He relies on showers to keep cool. Sometimes he avoids staying inside the RV altogether, occupying himself with work during the day and arriving back at night.
A few vehicles away, another couple cleaned a refrigerator with a bucket of water, splashing droplets on their heads to cool down. Water helps sweat to evaporate.
Gonzales also increases his showering frequency in the heat, but even that comes with a cost. He must empty out what he calls “gray water” every two weeks, instead of the usual three, for $30 at the Pico Rivera RV storage, where he can legally dump waste.
The ultimate cooling solution may just be to sit outside. As the RVs became too suffocating, Gonzales said he’ll pull up chairs with his peers along the street.
“We parked here, and we parked over there. And that’s our home because that’s where we’re at,” he said.
