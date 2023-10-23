Coronado, Calif., has agreed to let more than 900 homes be built within the city, most of them for low- and moderate-income families.

After years resisting state law, Coronado settles a lawsuit to allow more affordable housing

SAG-AFTRA’s Fran Drescher faces tough choices after 100 days of strike

The best shopping, bowling and noodles in Koreatown

A housing crackdown for Coronado

To address its housing shortage, California has to (spoiler alert) build more housing. But despite an affordable housing law that directs all communities across the state to be part of the solution, some cities have actively resisted.

Perhaps the most flagrant violator, as Times reporter Liam Dillon wrote earlier this year , is Coronado. Leaders of the tied island town slightly offshore from San Diego “thumbed their noses at Gov. Gavin Newsom and state regulators,” Liam reported, and “[assured] residents that it will be years before the state cracks down.”

Now that crackdown has arrived. The city reached a legal settlement with the state Friday, which will allow more than 900 homes to be built within the city. As part of the agreement, more than 70% of those would be available to low- and moderate-income families.

Under the settlement, Coronado has until mid-April to adopt a state-approved housing plan and must complete its rezoning process by early May. The state law doesn’t require cities to build or approve new housing, but it does require local governments to make more land available for housing development.

If city leaders don’t meet those requirements, the city could lose some local control over development decisions and face fines, Liam reported.

In a news release, Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta said the decision was a long time coming. “The housing crisis we are facing in California is enormous,” he said, “and the only way we can tackle it is if every local government follows the law and builds its fair share of housing.”

Roughly 21,000 people live in Coronado, though the figure fluctuates due to the U.S. Navy facilities that cover more than half the land. Census data show that more than a quarter of homes in the city are vacant — most of those are listed for seasonal or recreational use — and the median home value exceeds $2 million, according to Zillow.

Coronado isn’t the only city resisting efforts to increase housing, nor the only one that state leaders have launched legal battles against.

Bonta’s office filed a lawsuit against Huntington Beach back in March , after its City Council failed to pass a rezoning plan to increase housing, violating state law. That follows a previous lawsuit settled in 2020 over the city’s years of failure to comply with affordable housing rules.

The state also sued the Sacramento County city of Elk Grove in May , alleging that officials there violated state law and discriminated against low-income families by denying a homeless housing project.

And those are just a few, as Liam noted:

“Statewide, 78 communities — roughly a quarter of those with plans already due in the current eight-year period — are currently out of compliance, according to data from the California Department of Housing and Community Development.”

Today’s top stories

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher speaks to striking members of the union at a rally in September. (Al Seib / For The Times)

Actor’s strike



Fran Drescher is SAG-AFTRA’s “Norma Rae,” but her position has become an increasingly difficult one as the strike hits 100 days.

SAG-AFTRA and the alliance representing major studios said they would resume negotiations on Tuesday, the first formal talks since discussions broke down Oct. 11.

SAG-AFTRA says members’ kids can dress up as Barbie or a Super Mario Brother this Halloween, though the dispute over what constitutes promotion remains unsettled.

Business



Scammers are exploiting Bitcoin ATMs. Will new California laws help crack down on fraud?

At 10 a.m. Thursday, dozens of shoppers were already lined up outside the Forever 21 store at the Ontario Mills mall to shop Shein. It was part of a new strategy for the e-commerce giant: launch an offline pop-up inside one of its biggest rivals.

As Rite Aid prepares to shutter 31 locations in California amid financial struggles, it’s not only local pharmacy counters that are at risk. The drugstore chain sells one of the region’s most iconic desserts with nearly a century of history and happy customers: Thrifty Ice Cream.

Environment



For the second time in three years, a rare and otherworldly looking black anglerfish was found at Newport Beach’s Crystal Cove State Park, showing up on Friday the 13th with its gaping mouth, jagged, translucent teeth and spiny dorsal fin.

A new law will expand a moratorium on rat poison, which wildlife advocates say is a win for mountain lions, coyotes and other animals that are often the unintended victims of the poison.

War in the Middle East



More big stories



Today’s great reads

The Garbutt House is a National Historic Landmark in Silver Lake. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Dov Charney, Milo Yiannopoulos, Ye and the battle over a historic Silver Lake compound. There’s no question the Garbutt House is unusual and historic; what’s up for debate is to whom it belongs. The property is a key piece in the bankruptcy case of fashion entrepreneur Dov Charney, the controversial founder of American Apparel and Los Angeles Apparel. Charney could be booted from the property as soon as next month, but he’s not the only one who lives there — Charney appears to have several just as controversial housemates whose presence has complicated the case.

Other great reads



Coachella Valley’s farmworkers are struggling after crops were heavily damaged by Tropical Storm Hilary.



For your downtime

Find out about things to do in Koreatown.

Going out



Staying in



And finally ... a great photo

Farmworkers are planting seedlings at night to beat the 100-degree temperatures in Thermal, Calif. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Today’s great photo is from The Times’ Gina Ferazzi. More than two months ago, Tropical Storm Hilary hit the Coachella Valley, destroying crops and disrupting the lives of workers who tend to them. The local economy has been slow to recover as residents try to make up for lost time and money: “Essentially, you get one shot at harvest every single year,” date farmer Mark Tadros said. “This is one of those years where really, the goal is to hope to break even.”

