California hosts a key moment for U.S.-China relations. How do Asian-Americans feel about it?

California hosts a key moment for U.S.-China relations

The Bay Area is the stage this week for what could be a marked improvement in U.S.-China relations.

President Biden met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Silicon Valley, as Xi and other world leaders gather for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco. Both men vowed to work toward easing tensions between the two superpowers.

“For two large countries like China and the United States, turning their back on each other is not an option,” Xi told Biden, The Times’ Courtney Subramanian, Tracy Wilkinson and Laurel Rosenhall reported . Biden told Xi clear communication between them was key to “ensure that competition does not veer into conflict.”

Their meeting got off on a hopeful note, but there will likely be some hard talk ahead, as my colleagues explained:

“The pair were expected to discuss the long-standing disagreements, including Taiwan’s sovereignty, China’s nuclear arsenal build-up and provocations in the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait, and U.S. export controls on semiconductors and other advanced technologies.”

As the city prepared for the summit last week, demonstrators — many of them Asian-American — took to the streets, protesting Xi’s visit and the event itself.

Some Asian-Americans in California, who account for about 16% of the state’s population, view this week’s talks and the broader summit as extremely consequential. Roughly one-third of all people of Asian heritage in the U.S. live in California, according to U.S. census data.

Times state politics reporter Queenie Wong spoke with Asian Americans in San Francisco, who expressed mixed feelings about the meeting and how it might affect life for them and for Asians overseas.

“With rising tensions between the U.S. and China since the COVID-19 pandemic and disputes over trade and human rights, some Asian Americans said mending the fraught relationship between the two countries could help dial down rhetoric fueling anti-Asian hate,” she wrote. “At the same time, Asian Americans say they worry that opening up more trade between the two countries could lead to more low-wage workers being exploited and harm the environment.”

Some view the high-profile meeting as a way to ease those tensions, while others view it as insignificant to the normal lives of Asian Americans.

“It’s not like President Xi is coming to have dim sum in Chinatown with everyone,” Joyce Lam, political director of the Chinese Progressive Assn., told Queenie. “It continues to feel as if they’re removed and distant to everyday people.”

About 52% of Asian Americans have an unfavorable view of China, according to a survey published this year by the Pew Research Center . Chinese Americans born in the U.S. reported more unfavorable opinions of China compared to their views of the U.S., Taiwan, Japan and South Korea.

Lastly, since this is the newsletter that it is, it is my duty to note that U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen made what many consider an essential California stop Tuesday — she grabbed lunch at In-N-Out before meeting President Xi at the airport ( Business Insider got the scoop on what she ordered, if you’re curious).

Today’s top stories

The 10 Freeway days after a large pallet fire burned below. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

I-10 fire



Under the 10 Freeway, immigrant businesses scraped by while their landlord dodged Caltrans. Many who worked there say the fire that tore through the area and shut down the freeway was a disaster years in the making.

The closure has not caused widespread gridlock, but it’s become a nightmare of traffic, noise and pollution for residents who live nearby and whose neighborhoods have become detour shortcuts.

War in the Middle East



Across the University of California, scores of students supporting both Israel and Palestine are reporting harassment, intimidation and profound anxiety over their safety — and raising challenging questions for administrators over the line between free speech and unacceptable behavior.

Jewish parents called on the Los Angeles Board of Education to take concrete steps to prevent antisemitism on local campuses, echoing a call for sensitivity and understanding that Muslim parents made several weeks earlier.

For California’s Palestinian American small-business owners, the last month has brought harassment as well as devastating news from abroad, but also, at times, a rush of new customers eager to show support.

Weather and climate



More big stories



Today’s great reads

(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Babies are losing their lives to a preventable illness. Her job is stopping it. This L.A. County investigator is working to track down a crucial set of patients who have slipped away from the health system: Women of childbearing age who have tested positive for syphilis.

Other great reads



For your downtime

(Los Angeles Times photo illustration; Photos by Julia Carmel)

Going out



Staying in



And finally ... from our archives

The pop duo Milli Vanilli, comprised of Fab Morvan, left, and Rob Pilatus, the subject of the Paramount+ documentary Milli Vanilli, which streams on Paramount+ beginning Oct. 24, 2023. (Ingrid Segeith / Paramount+)

On this day 33 years ago, Milli Vanilli’s Rob Pilatus admitted that neither he nor his partner Fab Morvan sang a note on the duo’s multimillion-selling 1988 album “Girl You Know It’s True.” The Times’ Chuck Philips wrote about the saga, which was part of a string of revelations that detailed behind-the-scenes tensions between the performers and their producer. The following week, the pop duo’s Grammy award for best new artist was revoked.

Three decades after the scandal was revealed, a new documentary on Paramount+ reframes the ordeal as a tragic story about the exploitation of artists — particularly Black artists — in the music industry.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Ryan Fonseca, reporter

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

Laura Blasey, assistant editor

