Jing's Mala Stuffing

Note:

To make toasted bread cubes: Spread the cubed fresh bread out on a baking sheet and bake in a low oven at 225 degrees until dry, about 30 to 40 minutes.Jing Gao uses Fly by Jing’s Mala Spice Mix . A mala spice mix recipe adapted from “The Book of Sichuan Chili Crisp: Spicy Recipes and Stories from Fly by Jing’s Kitchen” (Ten Speed Press) is included here.Gao recommends erjingtiao chiles. Alternatively, Chinese markets carry dried red chiles (la jiao gan), sometimes labeled Sichuan or Chinese chiles. Dried arbol or other chiles are an option, but heat levels will vary.