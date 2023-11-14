Fill your Thanksgiving dessert table with vibrant options like the ube blondie pie by Ishnoelle Richardson, owner of Baking With Ish.

L.A.’s best bakeries for last-minute holiday pie orders

The final flourish for Thanksgiving is invariably pie. You might be making yours from scratch. Or maybe you want to put the task of baking holiday pies in the hands of a professional. If so, you’re in luck ... but the clock is ticking. Make your Thanksgiving pie orders for pickup before the big day.

Los Angeles is a city of terrific bakeries and bakers, and ice cream makers too. Yes, there is ice cream pie for Thanksgiving (including plant-based ice cream), and there is cheesecake and pumpkin-filled sweet buns frosted with cream cheese. Traditional pies include chocolate toffee pecan pie, kabocha pie, espresso chess pie and brown butter apple pie. It’s pies galore.

Or, if you want to get into the kitchen and roll out dough, you should definitely check out these recipes from cooking columnist Ben Mims for apple, pumpkin and not-too-sweet pecan pie.