From Pump to Sweet Lady Jane: Why so many L.A. restaurants are closing
- Why some L.A. restaurants have closed for good
- Trump beat Haley in New Hampshire Republican primary
- Pay your respects to Kobe Bryant at these murals in L.A. and O.C.
Why some L.A. restaurants have closed for good
If you love to eat out, Los Angeles is the perfect city. If you own a restaurant? Not so much.
Some of the region’s most cherished operations and most anticipated openings have closed in the last year or so, my colleague Stephanie Breijo reported earlier this month. More than 65 notable restaurants have closed in the L.A. area alone.
Why is it so hard to run a restaurant in L.A.?
“Inflation of prices for ingredients, utilities and rent, labor costs, staff shortages, business kneecapped by the entertainment industry’s months of strikes, lack of government aid and a saturated dining market, to name a handful of reasons,” Stephanie wrote.
Then there were the post-pandemic shutdowns and pivots, and the increasing cost of food. “While the decades-high growth rates are in the past,” according to the National Restaurant Assn., “average food prices are still well above pre-pandemic levels” as of November 2023.
Decades-old eateries have shuttered for good
Cupid’s Hot Dogs in Northridge, founded nearly 80 years ago, closed at the end of December. But all is not lost if you’re a big fan. You can still eat at its Winnetka, Simi Valley, Fullerton or Orlando locations.
Fairfax’s beloved Diamond Bakery, another restaurant that opened nearly eight decades ago, closed in early December, citing difficulty sustaining business in the area. But an acquisition by Bread Los Angeles is ensuring that Diamond’s baked goods still will be available at local delis such as Nate ’n Al’s.
Reality TV star Lisa Vanderpump closed Pump, the jewel of Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules” empire, after a decade of serving customers. Vanderpump blamed “untenable” rent increases for the decision.
But you can still find a Pumptini and a Pump burger at sibling spot TomTom.
Perhaps one of the biggest closures was Sweet Lady Jane, beloved for its famous triple berry cake and celebrity clientele. After 35 years in business, the bakery closed all six of its L.A. locations on New Year’s Eve. Management cited a lack of sales that prevented it from paying its “treasured employees.” But a class-action lawsuit filed by an employee who alleged wage theft tells a different story.
Unfortunately, those aren’t the only ones. Here’s the full list of L.A. area restaurants that have recently closed.
The week’s biggest stories
Elections
- Trump beats Haley in New Hampshire Republican primary.
- 5 takeaways from California’s first 2024 U.S. Senate election debate.
Crime and courts
- Former L.A. Councilman José Huizar sentenced to 13 years in prison in corruption case.
- Sorry, speeders: A new bill would require speed-limiting devices in California cars.
- A second former L.A. deputy was sentenced to federal prison for abducting a Compton skateboarder.
Weather and environment
- SoCal sees two ‘thousand-year’ storms within weeks. More could be coming.
- California board blasts EV charger company, then approves its $200-million plan anyway.
- Broken chargers, lax oversight: How California’s troubled EV charging stations threaten emission goals.
Oscars 2024
- The 2024 Oscar nominations: Full list.
- All the 2024 best picture Oscar nominees ranked, from worst to best.
- The biggest snubs and surprises of the 2024 Oscar nominations.
- Shocking Oscar snubs for ‘Barbie’s’ Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie just prove the movie’s point.
Israel-Hamas War
- World Court orders Israel to prevent genocide but does not demand end to Gaza war.
- Israel’s media mostly keep Gaza’s human toll out of sight.
More big stories
- Citing risks, UC won’t hire its immigrant students without legal status, work permits.
- The first female vice president is from California. Could she help elect the state’s first woman governor?
- Live in Redlands? Prepare to forfeit your homegrown fruit to stop the Oriental fruit fly
- Palm Springs capped short-term rentals. Now some home prices are in free-fall.
- CSU and faculty reach surprise tentative agreement, ending massive strike after one day.
There are no street addresses in Carmel-by-the-Sea. Some say it’s time to change. Residents in a coastal California town do not have addresses, preferring to meet their neighbors at the post office. But it can be hard to get packages delivered, and some worry whether emergency responders can find them.
More great reads
- This ‘Top 100’ best chef wants Guatemala to get back to its Indigenous roots.
- Science can explain a broken heart. Could science help heal mine?
For your weekend
Going out
- 🤳🏽Kobe Bryant died 4 years ago yesterday. You can pay your respects at these 24 murals in L.A., 8 in O.C.
- 🍽️ A ‘Top Chef’ runs Los Angeles’ most compelling Lebanese restaurant.
- 🎵✈️ Fliers are stressed. Air travel is chaotic. Can an ambient music program at LAX help?
- 🧗🏽‘Craziest thing you can do’: Why are so many adventure seekers warming up to ice climbing?
Staying in
- ✏️ Take our L.A. Times news quiz. This week, it’s all about Satan, sludge and Richard Simmons.
- 📺 As the hit man Rivi in Netflix’s ‘Griselda,’ Martín Rodríguez personifies a ‘charming sociopath.’
- 🧑🍳 Here’s a recipe for fried food to perk up a rainy, gray winter.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and arcade games.
I said, ‘I love you.’ She quickly replied, ‘As a friend, right?’ I started a conversation with her in a chat room. And after meeting up with her in person, our first kiss sealed our fate.
