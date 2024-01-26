Kobe Bryant died 4 years ago today. You can pay your respects at these 24 murals in L.A., 8 in O.C.

Murals honoring late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant are everywhere.

In downtown Los Angeles, where Bryant played at Staples Center (now Crypto.com Arena) for 20 seasons.

In Orange County, where Bryant lived in Newport Coast with his wife, Vanessa, and their four daughters.

Along Melrose Avenue, a hub for street artists.

On vacant buildings and the walls of stores and other businesses.

In parks and schoolyards.

In alleyways and along the coastline.

The Kobemural.com site lists almost 350 such murals in Southern California, along with hundreds of others worldwide. The majority of those went up in the aftermath of the Jan. 26, 2020, helicopter crash that killed Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others (John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli; Payton and Sarah Chester; Christina Mauser; and Ara Zobayan).

“Kobe and the Bryant family gave us so much, it’s now the artists’ chance to give back, their chance to be creative and give back, give people places to go,” Mike Asner, creator of Kobemural.com, told The Times in a recent phone interview.

“And that’s the biggest thing I learned talking to fans and artists, especially during COVID — people needed somewhere to go to mourn, to pay respect. It was really something for people to do and they’re still doing it. People still travel here to L.A. and visit these, which is pretty amazing.”

Lakers Video game company saves Kobe and Gianna Bryant mural in downtown Los Angeles Video game company 2K Games says it made a donation to help keep a Kobe and Gianna Bryant mural on the wall of Hardcore Fitness in downtown L.A. for another year.

It would be quite a daunting task to visit all of the murals that pay tribute to Bryant (and often Gianna as well), but if you want to pay your respects on the four-year anniversary of his death, here are 24 murals in L.A. County and eight in Orange County (in honor of the two jersey numbers Bryant wore with the Lakers) to visit.

Again, this is a very small sampling of what’s out there, so make sure you keep your eyes peeled — chances are you’ll run into other beautiful pieces of Kobe and Gigi wall art along the way.