Kobe Bryant died 4 years ago today. You can pay your respects at these 24 murals in L.A., 8 in O.C.
Murals honoring late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant are everywhere.
In downtown Los Angeles, where Bryant played at Staples Center (now Crypto.com Arena) for 20 seasons.
In Orange County, where Bryant lived in Newport Coast with his wife, Vanessa, and their four daughters.
Along Melrose Avenue, a hub for street artists.
On vacant buildings and the walls of stores and other businesses.
Kobe Bryant continues to be an inspiration for athletes, fans and everyone in Los Angeles who witnessed the greatness of the Lakers star.
In parks and schoolyards.
In alleyways and along the coastline.
The Kobemural.com site lists almost 350 such murals in Southern California, along with hundreds of others worldwide. The majority of those went up in the aftermath of the Jan. 26, 2020, helicopter crash that killed Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others (John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli; Payton and Sarah Chester; Christina Mauser; and Ara Zobayan).
“Kobe and the Bryant family gave us so much, it’s now the artists’ chance to give back, their chance to be creative and give back, give people places to go,” Mike Asner, creator of Kobemural.com, told The Times in a recent phone interview.
“And that’s the biggest thing I learned talking to fans and artists, especially during COVID — people needed somewhere to go to mourn, to pay respect. It was really something for people to do and they’re still doing it. People still travel here to L.A. and visit these, which is pretty amazing.”
Video game company 2K Games says it made a donation to help keep a Kobe and Gianna Bryant mural on the wall of Hardcore Fitness in downtown L.A. for another year.
It would be quite a daunting task to visit all of the murals that pay tribute to Bryant (and often Gianna as well), but if you want to pay your respects on the four-year anniversary of his death, here are 24 murals in L.A. County and eight in Orange County (in honor of the two jersey numbers Bryant wore with the Lakers) to visit.
Again, this is a very small sampling of what’s out there, so make sure you keep your eyes peeled — chances are you’ll run into other beautiful pieces of Kobe and Gigi wall art along the way.
VEM Exotic Rentals
But, he told The Times in an Instagram message earlier this month, “it didn’t feel meaningful. I felt like the location had too much visibility to waste it on another Marilyn Monroe mural in L.A.
“I had taken a few days off to think about what I wanted to paint, and that is when Kobe and Gigi [Bryant] passed. It felt like that was a sign, and as an artist, I felt like it was my duty to honor Kobe at that moment.”
He added: “I started [it] the day he died. [It] took me 24 hours to paint, and I came back the next day and finished Gigi in 2 hours, without realizing that was their jersey numbers. It drew crowds of people constantly bringing flowers, [rosaries], candles. A very touching moment.”
Ovation Hollywood
“The concept behind the ‘More than an Athlete’ mural at Ovation Hollywood originated from my desire to celebrate one of Kobe’s remarkable accomplishments,” Peterson told The Times in an Instagram message earlier this month.
“Amid a surge of Lakers Kobe murals, I aimed to honor the latest iteration of the Mamba and the evolving legacy he was building before us. His Oscar achievement marked significant growth, making the Dolby Theatre staircase, where he received the award, an ideal canvas to capture and emphasize this momentous accomplishment.”
Pink Dot
“One of the workers was the hand model,” Muck told The Times in an Instagram message earlier this month.
It turned out great — as long you view it from the right direction, Muck said.
“That one is funny because if you look at it from the wrong angle, he looks deformed,” she wrote. “It’s because of the curve of the wall. I have taken some heat for that.”
Planet Salon
But it could be the last because, unlike the others, no one has messed with it.
“What had happened during the riots and also during all the challenges with COVID, people were going and they were really trying to ruin the murals,” Planet Salon owner Ginger Boyle told The Times in a recent phone interview. “So Alec and I talked about it, and he goes, ‘Listen, why don’t we put up Kobe? Because nobody messes with Kobe.’
“I go, ‘I like Kobe. L.A. has such a love for Kobe. ... That would be really good. And that would just resonate really well with the changing times.’ So that’s kind of how it came up. So he went ahead and put it up and it’s true — very few people have tagged us or tried to ruin the mural because they just don’t mess with it.”
She added: “And, yes, the tour buses stop off and we get the interaction and the support of people. It was healthy to do it that way and I’m very happy with it.”
Sorella Boutique
“Obviously, his athleticism is what made him famous, but it’s the Mamba mentality that is what really garners the respect that people have for him,” McCadney told The Times in a recent phone interview about his mural outside Sorella Boutique in Fairfax.
“So I pretty much made him a body of water to show that the man that you know and the essence that we get from him has not died. Energy never dies — that is the name of the piece, and I wanted to show that because everybody wants to see him, like, dunking or yelling, you know, just in this rage. But to really be a master in any craft you have to have a form of peace. There has to be a level of clarity that goes beyond peace, and that’s what I wanted to show.”
Shoe Palace
“On 4.13 Kobe played his final game,” Ro wrote in the bottom corner of his mural. “This tribute has 413 triangles.”
Four years later, the mural took on new meaning following Bryant’s tragic death. Hundreds of grieving fans visited the wall and attached Post-It notes containing personal messages to Bryant.
“For years this wall was just a local L.A. landmark that people enjoyed visiting,” Ro told The Times in January 2020. “But with each note, each thank you, each moment of remembrance that is taped to the wall now, its meaning becomes more and more important in trying to help everyone heal.”
Center Fold Newsstand
It’s a close-up shot with Kobe appearing to have his arm around his daughter’s shoulder and both of them with big smiles on their faces. Their No. 2 and No. 24 jersey numbers are included next to them.
“The mural featuring Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi aimed to convey a powerful message of familial love, resilience, and the enduring legacy of their bond,” Misteralek told The Times in an Instagram message earlier this month. “Also, [it] serves as a tribute to their shared passion for basketball and the positive impact they had on people’s lives.”
He added: “While crafting this mural, the community expressed appreciation through honks, chants of encouragement, and heartfelt thanks, creating a dynamic and positive atmosphere around the mural.”
Pickford Market
“Everyone was messaging me to paint when the news broke so I said, ‘Find me a wall,’” she wrote in an Instagram message to The Times earlier this month.
“I was driving to the wall to paint Kobe when the news broke that Gigi was with him so I added her.”
There was already graffiti on the wall when she got there, Muck said, “so that still surrounds the mural.”
La Casita DTLA
“I figured out how to do a large scale mural on the fly and under a deadline (to have it completed by his memorial service at Staples) basically by combining my self taught portrait painting technique with my teenage graffiti skills (like riding a bike),” Daniels told The Times in an Instagram message earlier this month. “It was the first time I channeled both at the same time and the entire time I kept thinking mamba mentality! Literally!”
The mural is based on a portrait Daniels painted on canvas and displayed at a shrine to Bryant outside Staples Center following his death in 2020.
“I wanted [it] to stand out not only for the quality of the portrait but having it represent Kobe outside of the uniform,” Daniels said. “People want to see the purple and gold on him all too much, so I wanted to deviate from that with this color scheme.
“It’s kind of a nod to a Kobe multiverse, what if Kobe played for the Charlotte Hornets who originally drafted him? And what if he was known as kid mamba back when he had the fro? So I wanted to depict this human side and the 98 or so era fro was when I became a real fan.”
West Coast Trial Lawyers
The above quote, attributed to Kobe Bryant, has been cited by artists Odeith and Nikkolas Smith in relation to their mural paying tribute to Bryant and daughter Gianna.
Odeith’s portion of the giant piece outside of West Coast Trial Lawyers’ offices in downtown L.A. is in all grays, featuring a close-up of Bryant staring ahead intently and an equally intense-looking Mamba snake in mid-hiss.
“This mural pays tribute to the power of inspiration,” Odeith wrote in a 2022 Instagram post.
Smith’s part of the painting stands in contrast to the images to its left, with bright, colorful characters leaping off the pages of a book.
“My area of focus was creating the joyful wonder that was Gigi Bryant, along with the magical characters of Kobe’s childrens’ book world from Granity Studios,” Smith wrote on Instagram in 2022.
Near the L.A. Convention Center
It looked different than he remembered.
“I couldn’t even believe how much writing was on it,” Never told The Times in a recent phone interview.
That spot had become a gathering place for mourning fans in the aftermath of the Jan. 26, 2020, helicopter crash that killed Kobe, Gianna and seven others. Many of those fans had written simple messages to the beloved icon — like “RIP Kobe & Gigi,” “We love you,” “Thank you for everything,” and “Mamba out” — all over the mural.
“I’ve never really seen that done with a mural before,” Never said. “And it’s sort of unique because that mural wasn’t a memorial mural. It was just a straight Kobe mural because he was still alive” when it was painted.
But at some point since then, Never said, “it kind of crossed over into a little bit of overkill. My buddy Droyce, who I painted it with, we’ve been debating for years about whether we should touch it up. Part of me loves that it’s become literally a part of the community. But part of me is also like, man, some of it’s really screwed up and there’s a lot of stuff on there that doesn’t really tie into Kobe.
“So we can’t really figure out the solution yet, but I do love that, partially that it’s across from Staples Center, it gave people a place to go and visit, you know, a version of Kobe.”
Hardcore Fitness
Moran told The Times last year that she agreed to the project, and even footed the bill for much of it, after seeing the photo Palsino was going to base his painting on.
“I fell in love with the idea of having [Kobe] looking after Gigi,” said Moran, who had lost her own father the previous year. “I feel that’s how my father was looking after me, so I said, ‘Yes, let’s do it.’”
Last fall, however, the building’s owner wanted the mural removed in favor of advertising. A Change.org petition to save the piece received more than 90,000 signatures and garnered the attention of Vanessa Bryant. That inspired 2K Games to make “a philanthropic donation” to seal a one-year agreement to keep the mural in place.
“Vanessa posted about it ... I’m like, ‘Yes! That’s the confirmation we need that this mural’s super important,’” Ronnie Singh, head of lifestyle and content marketing at 2K, told The Times in October. “And so when she posted about it, we sprung into action. We had several conversations with the landlord, the tenant, a lot of people in the community and just figured it out.”
Blue Moon Lounge
Only Dwyane Wade had more (1,098) since the league started tracking the stat in 1996.
Chances are, however, Wade has never dunked the planet Saturn through its own rings.
That’s what artist Ekone depicts Bryant doing in his trippy mural outside Blue Moon Hookah Lounge in downtown L.A. The enormous painting features several other smaller images of Kobe amid an intergalactic backdrop.
(If this painting isn’t titled “1,001: A Space Odyssey,” an opportunity was missed.)
The sprawling piece also features a couple of images of Gianna Bryant, who appears to be preparing to launch a shot using Earth as the ball.
La Michoacana Ice Cream
He just needed a wall to paint.
“I looked around for walls and almost was unsuccessful and was about to paint a really rough alley wall in downtown L.A.,” he told The Times in an Instagram message earlier this month. “Soon before starting, I [got] a call from the owners at the ice cream shop in Boyle Heights. It was a perfect location.
“I did the mural on Cesar Chavez in one evening. The next morning I went to sign my name on the mural and the news and media were already there documenting the project.”
Holiday Bar
His mural outside the Holiday Bar in Boyle Heights captures that father-daughter relationship.
“I was going through photos and I just wanted to find a photo of them really connecting together,” he told The Times in a recent phone interview. “That photo right there, the way he’s holding her, he kind of has that smirk where his cheekbones are high up where it’s just like a proud dad moment, where he’s just looking at his daughter in the eyes,” he told The Times in a recent phone interview. “I just thought that was the photo right there. That was the one right there.”
Antelo said the key was in Kobe and Gigi’s eyes.
“In order to do that, the pupil and the little highlight has to be at the exact perfect place or else they’re not gonna connect,” he said. “So I remember putting the final little, white highlight on her eye and his eye, and I got off the wall and was like, all right, that’s the connection right there. Those two little dots represented the connection of the father and the daughter.
“And my friend came out and I looked at him and he was getting teary-eyed, so I was like, yeah, this works.”
Warehouse 15
After the tragedy of Jan. 26, 2020, the two artists paid homage to their idol outside Warehouse 15 in downtown L.A. the best way they knew how.
“We’ve looked up to Kobe as long as we can remember since he started and we wanted to show L.A. that when he passed away, a part of us passed away,” Myron Reyes, 39, told The Times during a recent phone interview. “So that’s how we showed our respects, by painting a beautiful memory that he had with his daughter. I believe it was courtside.”
In addition to the larger-than-life portrait of Kobe and Gigi, the brothers also added a few other touches to their piece, including a smaller image of Bryant sinking a three-point shot and a flowing, fabric-like image in the background.
“That specific section of the mural, it takes you to a moment in time when they were basically shooting for their goals, shooting to win the game,” Myron said of the action shot. “We also painted a big abstract shape within those moments in time — it’s like the balance and motion of things, everything just naturally flowing together.”
Dr. Ghalili Clinic & Urgent Care
It features the word “Salud” in large letters that are filled with the word “love” in a tiny, cursive font (as is Rojas’ signature style). A silhouette of Kobe Bryant is featured as part of the letter “A,” but the first names of all the victims appear in the mural.
“This is a tribute to all nine people that passed on January 26th, 2020,” Rojas wrote four days later in an Instagram post that also featured photos of the mural outside Dr. Ghalili Clinic & Urgent Care in South L.A. “Each of their names painted on the wall. Each of you inspired me to paint this. Salud — to life and health, to live a full and present life, to leave a lasting legacy through our thoughts and our actions. To being remembered as good people.”
Rojas also included a message to Kobe in his post.
“Thank you for showing us greatness, hard work and that quitting is never an option,” Rojas wrote.
Reggie's Liquor
Their bright, colorful painting outside Reggie’s Liquor in South L.A. features two images of the Lakers legend — one with him enjoying a moment of peace with his head resting on a basketball and the other of him holding a young Gianna and planting a kiss on her cheek.
“We had so much fun painting this one,” Raewk wrote in a Feb. 9, 2020, Instagram post that shared photos of the mural, “so many people were smiling throughout the process and stopped to thank us for doing it.”
Warning Skate Shop
There’s one that stands out for the Venice-based artist.
It’s a mural he painted outside Warning Skate Shop in Florence-Firestone. It features images of Bryant wearing each of his Lakers jerseys, No. 8 and No. 24, although those are in the background and in gray.
The main image is of a young Bryant wearing his Lower Merion High uniform from Ardmore, Pa., with a familiar look of determination on his face as he puts the ball between his legs on his way up for a shot. That image is in color and it is below the words, “Be Legendary.”
“This is probably my favorite Kobe piece I’ve created,” Zermeño said in a 2022 Instagram post featuring a photo of the mural, “and still holding up strong in South Central.”
Watts Fire Station 65
The wall needed a lot of work before painting could begin.
“This hasn’t been easy,” Brown told Spectrum News 1 while working on the project in 2020. “This wall is stucco, and what’s behind it is a cement facade. We realized when we came and actually inspected the wall that we weren’t gonna be able to just put a base coat of paint and just go from that point. That’s why we had to do the power washing and ultimately the scraping and all that. And even in all that process, there’s still a lot of stucco left on this wall, and as an artist I just looked and said, ‘Well, we’ll just make that texture. We’re gonna make that work.’”
Perhaps that’s what inspired Brown to use this Bryant quote as part of his mural: “Great things come from hard work and perseverance. No excuses.”
“It’s the epitome of the people that I know here in Watts who work very hard,” Brown said of the quote. “I just talked to a guy today who told me, ‘I have scoliosis but that quote means so much to me because I go to work every day and I don’t have a chance to have excuses.’”
Wilson Park
“I had to do three walls in a two-week time,” Palsino told The Times in a recent phone interview. “I just remember like no days off for like two weeks and just really going at my best, man, really trying to put all my love into it for the Bryant family and make it look great for the community.”
The mural was included as part of a project sponsored by the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation and BodyArmor last summer. One side of the building features the huge “Mamba Mambacita Forever” painting that includes Kobe and Gianna’s images. Other walls feature images of hearts, butterflies and jerseys for both father and daughter.
Palsino, who worked with fellow artist Ariel Rocha on the project, says he’s really happy with how it turned out.
“The deadline brought a lot of hard work out of me,” Palsino said. “It reminded me of how Kobe would have been, you know? Two weeks, no days off, just being there tired and just giving it my all.”
Burger City Grill
He donned No. 8 during his first 10 years with the Lakers and No. 24 in the second decade.
He also displayed No. 10 on his Team USA jersey on his way to two Olympic gold medals.
Artist Mike Trujillo captured all the phases of the late basketball great’s career in one colorful, sprawling mural outside Burger City Grill in Torrance.
“Had the opportunity to paint this mural of Kobe Bryant, the goat himself. Displaying all his jerseys from the start to the finish of his career,” Trujillo wrote in a November 2021 Instagram post.
“It still feels like this whole incident was just a bad dream but unfortunately LA lost a King on that sad day. This one’s for you Kobe, thank you for being such an inspiration not only in sports but in life. Keeping that mamba mentality strong and keeping your legacy alive.”
3Ten Liquor
“I personally picked ‘Mamba Mentality’ to be on there because I’m a huge Kobe fan, like a lot of people in L.A.,” Park told The Times in a recent phone interview. “He actually inspired me a lot personally growing up, so that’s the mentality I wanted to carry on.”
The original mural, painted by L.A. street artist Rask Opticon, went up soon after the Jan. 26, 2020, helicopter crash that killed Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others. But it was destroyed when a vehicle crashed into the wall weeks later. Opticon returned to paint the current version, which also features tributes to Gianna, legendary Lakers broadcaster Chick Hearn and legendary Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully.
“People are taking pictures all the time,” Park said. “Some people actually come inside and tell us they appreciate us for putting that up to keep the inspiration going because obviously L.A. is Kobe town.”
London's Pub & Grill
“I had been wanting to do a Nipsey Hussle mural for a while after his passing, which was one year before Kobe Bryant’s passing,” he told The Times in an Instagram message earlier this month.
“Even though they come from two worlds, they had much more in common than meets the eye. The mural in Artesia depicts them shaking hands [and] entering the celestial space together above [the] Los Angeles skyline.”
Pearson Park
“This 15-foot tall artwork, constructed by Syner-g and Earth Renovation, is shaped like a butterfly to symbolize Vanessa,” Peterson told The Times. “It adds artistic flair, vibrant colors, illumination, seating, and features Kobe and Gigi watching over the basketball games on the recently set up court, made possible by the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation and Nancy Lieberman Foundation.”
Danny's Signs
Rincon told The Times in a phone interview earlier this month that several nearby businesses experienced vandalism during the social unrest of that summer.
His business, however, went untouched.
“We’re thinking ‘cause we had the Kobe mural we didn’t get any vandalism in our shop,” said Rincon, who added that he has seen security footage from outside his building on those nights and was amazed at what he saw.
“We actually had some guys stopping by and taking pictures rather than vandalizing the building,” he said. “I really think it was out of respect, you know?”
ASHE Society
The center portion features an image of Kobe Bryant hugging a young Gianna inside a heart. Taylor explained in a 2021 Instagram video that four butterflies were included to represent Kobe’s wife Vanessa and their three surviving daughters, Natalia, Bianka and Capri.
“The purple and pink butterflies represent the two youngest daughters, who unfortunately had the least time to get to know their father. They’re painted on his shoulder and chest so they’ll be memorialized with him forever,” Taylor said. “The blue butterfly represents Vanessa. The butterfly is shown flying above Kobe and Gigi. The yellow butterfly is for Natalia. This one sits on Gigi’s shoulders as the two sisters grew up together and were the closest.”
Vanessa Bryant reposted Taylor’s video on Instagram.
“I ❤️this,” Vanessa wrote. “Thank you @mikalataylormade What a beautiful tribute. The symbolism made me 😭 but I’m so thankful for all of these beautiful and creative tributes.”
Continental 1 Hour Cleaners
It’s of the Mamba tugging on his No. 24 jersey while letting out a roar during the Lakers’ 122-107 win over the Denver Nuggets on April 24, 2008. Bryant finished with 49 points and 10 assists to help L.A. take a 2-0 series lead in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
“The way he was going, we could have put 10 people on him and probably wouldn’t have stopped him,” Denver’s Allen Iverson said after the game.
Bryant and Denver’s Kenyon Martin had exchanged words during the previous game, and Bryant indicated that served as motivation in Game 2.
“I take it as a challenge when there’s a lot of talking going on,” Bryant said. “It’s fun. I certainly enjoy it and I think my teammates certainly enjoy it. It’s something we all feed off of.”
Lakers teammate Lamar Odom added: “Kobe was definitely coming out to prove a point tonight. The best can channel that energy.”
El Toro Bravo
“I have two girls, so it’s something that I think resonates with me,” Witnes told The Times in a phone interview earlier this month.
The mural features father and daughter standing back to back, with Kobe’s first name in huge letters and Gianna’s nickname “Gigi” cleverly incorporated into the first letter of her dad’s name.
“I wanted to unite their names together in a way, so I figured out a way to do that through just building her name in his name on that big font,” said Witnes, who added that he plans to touch up a few spots that have gotten chipped over the years.
Golden Spoon
It’s something Varasteh, who grew up in Newport Beach and Costa Mesa, never forgot.
“After [Kobe] passed, I had been contacted about painting a few murals of him,” Verasteh told The Times in an Instagram message earlier this month. “What a cool chance to show some local love to my community.”
Varasteh collaborated with fellow artists Julien Bleser and Mike Trujillo on a mural of Kobe and Gianna outside Golden Spoon in Newport Beach’s Corona del Mar neighborhood. He also worked with fellow artist Ernest Doty on a mural outside Continental 1 Hour Cleaners in Huntington Beach.
European Optical
But he didn’t claim credit for another 18 months.
“I did it illegally under the cover of darkness with ... one assistant [and] it’s considered the first illegal street art in Laguna Beach,” Tran told The Times in an Instagram message earlier this month. “I loved Kobe so much I did it without thinking of being arrested. I had to do it for Vanessa Bryant and her family to honor him.”
Inspired by the work of English street artist Banksy, Tran said his original concept involved another NBA legend.
“I knocked off Banksy’s balloon girl originally with [Michael] Jordan and converted it to Kobe 8,” said Tran, who recently finished a similar mural in Dana Point that features Kobe, Gianna and Jordan.
“It became a mourning spot for the city to grieve and it’s become a part of the fabric of Laguna. I’m proud that people know it and when people find out I did it they tell me how much it means to them and Laguna.”
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Social Costa Mesa
As he continued documenting his work on the four-day project, Adaluluz referred to all nine people who died in the Jan. 26, 2020, crash as “mambas,” a nod to Kobe Bryant’s nickname.
“No one is getting left out on this wall,” he wrote on Feb. 22, 2020.
The finished piece features Kobe and Gianna Bryant on the right shaded in purple and the others — John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli; Payton and Sarah Chester; Christina Mauser; and Ara Zobayan — in the clouds on the left, shaded in gold.
“I truly hope this piece brings some comfort to all of those that were affected by this tragedy,” he wrote Feb. 24, 2020, upon finishing the project, adding “This one is for you Cali. From New York with love.”