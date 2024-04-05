Advertisement
4 key ingredients to happiness, according to scientists and our readers

A runner smiles as she jogs on a sidewalk, flanked be fellow runners.
Runners head back from a morning run with the Soho House Run Club on Dec. 3, 2023, in West Hollywood.
(Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
By Ryan FonsecaStaff Writer 
Good morning. It’s Friday, April 5. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

The four keys to happiness, according to our newsletter readers

Last month, we posed some simple questions to Essential California readers: Are you happy? What makes you happy? Could the government help make you happier?

State lawmakers are also wondering how they can make you happier and recently held the first hearing of the state Assembly’s Select Committee on Happiness and Public Policy Outcomes. The committee, chaired by Rep. Anthony Rendon (D-Lakewood), wants to understand how happiness could be used as a metric to shape public policy in the Golden State.

The key ingredients to a happy life aren’t mysterious or complex.

According to international research (yes, there are happiness scientists out there) those who feel a greater sense of safety, freedom, mobility and community and have strong relationships are more likely to be happy.

But happiness is increasingly fleeting in the U.S., including here in California. In the annual World Happiness Report, which ranks countries based on the level of happiness, the U.S. was in 23rd place, down from 15th last year.

One key finding from this year’s report: Younger people in the U.S. are less happy than elsewhere in the world. That comes as recent state and national survey data show younger U.S. adults are experiencing higher rates of anxiety and depression. The Public Policy Institute of California found that more state residents reported being less happy, and that fewer described themselves as “very happy.”

Although the survey we shared is in no way scientifically accurate, what you told us aligns with much of what happiness researchers have found.

The majority of those who filled out the survey expressed feeling fairly or very happy about their lives at the moment.

There were clear commonalities:

  • A strong network of family and/or friends close by.
  • Access to public space, especially nature.
  • Good health and access to care.
  • Stable housing in friendly neighborhoods where they feel safe.

Some credited previous government programs with providing them with opportunities to build a happy life.

Many readers want to see more investments in food security, affordable housing and access to healthcare.

“Government supported my and my husband’s education, primary [school] through post-graduate, allowing us to have financial and then familial stability,” Pasadena resident Jean B. shared. “[Government] should plan for paths for most people to be successful — not a winner-take-all life.”

Still, some of you did express feeling less happy and disappointed with aspects of life in the Golden State.

Christer M., who lives in Thousand Oaks, said living in a LGBTQ+-friendly state “makes a huge difference in my life.” But living in the suburbs leaves Christer feeling “very socially isolated” in a community with “ few third places,” referring to spaces that foster community outside of homes and work.

Many unhappier readers said they feel not enough is being done to address the high cost of living.

“I’d like to have enough money to comfortably plan for long-term goals like homeownership, travel, experiences, etc.; but right now it’s hard to see a way that could happen,” said Laura M. of Los Angeles. “I don’t think anyone can be happy without hope for the future.”

Others expressed a shaken sense of safety in their cities — it’s hard to be happy and fearful at the same time. The climate crisis also came up as a source of anxiety. And of course, nobody is happy when stuck in traffic brings.

Here’s more from readers on their happiness levels.
Responses are edited for clarity and brevity:

“I just moved across the country (from Wisconsin) in September, so I don’t have any close connections near me.… Policies designed to bring people together rather than divide could make a huge difference for people and the planet.”

— Katy M., Novato (slightly more unhappy)

“It isn’t the job of government to make our lives blissful, but if people didn’t have to worry as much about basic human needs, like paying rent, putting food on the table, getting medical care, etc. the baseline happiness would be much higher.”

— Sarah M., Sacramento (very happy)

“Happy, healthy citizens is a sure sign that government is doing its job. Sadly, in California, it feels like you are on your own — the old ‘pull yourself up by your own bootstraps’ philosophy. The result is a citizenry that feels helpless, hopeless and alienated.”

— Elizabeth W., Los Angeles (slightly more happy)

“The government needs to focus on [giving] those who struggle the most the necessary services that bring them greater happiness as their burdens are lessened. But years of broken promises have not helped.”

— Dan M., Los Angeles (slightly more unhappy)

“I have had moments of happiness dancing in the street at the Castro and Folsom Street Fairs when I was sure life could not get any better. I guess the government had something to do with that.… I’d say to the government to just not get in the way of my happiness.”

— Robert M., San Francisco (very happy)

“When positions requiring degrees and experience pay the minimum wage or only slightly above, and that salary will not cover a basic housing rent, there is an imbalance to the structure of life here in California. State and local governments need to adjust their policies or more will leave.”

— Allison M., Costa Mesa (very unhappy)

“Living in a city with chronic issues that seem to have no foreseeable solutions has definitely impacted my level of happiness negatively … the inability of a government mired in red tape to make any impact [on homelessness] despite the fact that they have been given billions of dollars expressly for this purpose.”

— Darren U., Los Angeles (slightly more unhappy)

“ Seems like most volunteer clubs are focused on us retired folks since we have the time. I wish companies would have a mandatory one or two hours a week where each employee donates their time voluntarily to a list of activities they can choose from. Giving back can help with feeling good about yourself.”

— Caroline I., Los Osos (very happy)

Thanks to all the readers who shared with us. Hearing from you makes us happy! 😊

Commentary and opinions

Today’s great reads

Seven people stand behind two seated people.
(Courtesy of Janice Dong)

Black couple defied racism by renting to a Chinese family. Now comes $5 million in thanks. Gus and Emma Thompson rented the Dong family when no one else would. Decades later the Dongs have found a way to say thanks with a $5-million gift.

Other great reads

How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com.

For your downtime

Several bikers make their way up a dirt path with foggy mountains in the distance.
(Los Angeles Times illustration; photo by Michael Charboneau)
Going out

Staying in

And finally ... a great photo

Show us your favorite place in California! We’re running low on submissions. Send us photos that scream California and we may feature them in an edition of Essential California.

An aerial shot of a cliffside highway with chunks of the road missing.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Today’s great photo is from Times staff photographer Brian van der Brug. Cars make their way past a broken section of Highway 1 in Big Sur on April 2, 2024, after a major landslide.

