Ditch the car, catch the train: 7 day trips you can take by Amtrak from L.A.’s Union Station
Ditch the car, catch the train
The stress of traveling out of L.A. takes many forms: high-priced gas pumps, bumper-to-bumper traffic and a constantly crowded LAX. One way to minimize that stress is taking an Amtrak train for a day trip.
Snag a seat on the left side if you’re heading north to get the best view of lush valleys and agricultural land, plus breathtaking vistas of the Pacific Ocean and beaches.
Similarly heading south, sitting on the ocean side will also get you some great views once you pass San Juan Capistrano. You might even recognize the Mediterranean-style station in Santa Ana from the TV series “True Detective” and the movie “Rain Man.”
Times contributor Marsha Takeda-Morrison compiled seven day trips that start at Union Station and take three hours or less each way. Each includes plenty of activities within walking distance of the destination stations.
Unlike with air travel, you can bring your own food and an upgrade to a business class seat won’t cost you an arm and a leg.
Here are a few destinations Marsha features:
Ventura
This station is only a 10-minute walk from downtown Ventura. Known for its sprawling beaches that have long been popular for surfing, windsurfing, fishing and biking, Ventura also offers a charming and highly walkable downtown.
To truly take in the scenery of Ventura and its surrounding areas, Marsha recommends bringing your bike (see rules for transporting a bicycle on the train here) to ride the popular Ventura to Ojai bike route.
Carpinteria
Called “one of California’s last great beach towns” by Times writer Christopher Reynolds, Carpinteria has an eclectic collection of restaurants and shops, and touts a hefty reputation among surfers.
Rincon State Beach is one of the most popular surf spots in California and holds the annual Rincon Classic Surf Competition.
The train station is located on the town’s main street, Linden Avenue, which makes for an easy walk to the beach or to grab food. Dog lovers are in for a treat as Island Brewing Company, a dog-friendly microbrewery, is directly across the street from the station. In case you’re wondering: yes, you can bring your pet on an Amtrak train with a reservation and a fee.
San Juan Capistrano
Known for the Mission San Juan Capistrano, this beautiful small town is also home to the Los Rios Historic District, considered the oldest neighborhood in California. The area is across the tracks from the train station.
But if you happen to be traveling to San Juan Capistrano on the second Saturday of July, you may be treated to another one of the town’s historical assets: mooning of the Amtrak. Throughout the day, hundreds flock to the fence lining the tracks and moon the passing trains. The annual tradition apparently started in 1979 when a patron at a nearby saloon offered to buy a drink for anyone willing to run outside and moon the next train … Cheers, San Juan Capistrano!
The week’s biggest stories
Campus protests
- Dueling Gaza protests at UCLA draw hundreds as USC sees peaceful demonstration.
- UCLA struggles to recover after 200 are arrested, and a pro-Palestinian camp is torn down.
- After a violent night at UCLA and classes were canceled, UC president launches an investigation into the response.
- Who were the masked men behind the UCLA camp attack? Online sleuths vow to find out.
- Police report no serious injuries. But scenes from inside UCLA camp, protesters tell a different story.
- ‘Unacceptable’: Why it took hours for police to quell attack at UCLA pro-Palestinian camp.
- Jailed students, a canceled commencement, angry parents: USC’s Carol Folt takes on critics.
Crime
- L.A. gangsters used painter suits, assault rifles and zip ties for brazen armored car heists.
- Three friends drove from California to Mexico for a surfing trip. Then they disappeared.
- ‘Someone stole her dreams’: A serial killer in Mexico killed her niece, an Orange County woman says.
Lakers fire head coach
- Lakers fire coach Darvin Ham in the wake of first-round playoff loss.
- Hasty firing of coach Darvin Ham is more Lakers madness.
- Lakers’ next coach? Here’s a rundown of the potential candidates.
- Amid Lakers coaching speculation, Clippers hope to keep Tyronn Lue for a ‘long time.’
More big stories
- After canceling commencement, USC will host event at L.A. Coliseum, rolls out new campus security.
- A law that ended single-family zoning is struck down for five Southern California cities.
- Stagecoach and Coachella fans leave behind tons of camping gear, clothes, food. Here’s what happens to it.
- What are the blue blobs washing up on SoCal beaches? Welcome to Velella velella Valhalla.
- A first view of what the high-speed rail to Las Vegas might look like.
- ‘Folks, it’s bad’: Merced sheriff warns of public safety crisis as deputy vacancies mount.
- ‘Unseasonably cold’ storm driving another chilly, damp weekend for Southern California.
- California roads damaged by storms could get help with Newsom’s emergency declaration.
- Father Greg Boyle of Homeboy Industries to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom.
- Sam Ash, iconic retailer to musicians, plays its last notes.
Column One
Column One is The Times’ home for narrative and longform journalism. Here’s a great piece from this week:
Feds say he masterminded an epic California water heist. Some farmers say he’s their Robin Hood. Stolen water is an indelible part of California lore. But the federal case against Dennis Falaschi, longtime head of the Panoche Water District, alleges one of the most audacious water grabs in modern history.
More great reads
- California climbers train for Mt. Everest from the comfort of their own beds.
- The longest, strangest trip: Some psychedelic drug users are stuck with unwelcome highs.
- Palos Verdes Peninsula landslides can tell us a lot about L.A. history.
- ‘The Phantom Menace’ dominated 1999’s box office. History has been kinder to it.
For your weekend
Going out
- 🎨 Meow Wolf supercharged the way we experience art. Is L.A. ready for the wild ride?
- 🍣 A generation after Nobu, Peruvian sushi blooms in Long Beach.
Staying in
- 📺 How to watch the 2024 Met Gala and everything else you need to know.
- 🥧 Here’s a recipe for blueberry biscuits, muffins and pie.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and arcade games.
How well did you follow the news this week? Take our quiz.
