California is an economic engine. Why do its residents suffer the most from high interest rates?

High interest rates have affected consumers and small businesses, including Gritz N Wafflez in Los Angeles, owned by Jurni Rayne, above.

Californians say high interest rates are hurting their ability to plan for the future.

New videos and accounts of the Trump assassination attempt raise questions.

Michelin has added six L.A. restaurants to its California guide.

And here’s today’s e-newspaper.

Californians experiencing severe sticker shock

California’s economic engine continues to amaze, with state officials hailing its status as the world’s fifth-largest economy. Still, there have been some rough spots:



California has one of the nation’s higher unemployment rates, though the latest numbers show the job picture rapidly brightening.

One of the state’s most storied industries — entertainment — is experiencing a major downturn that could result in more consolidations and job losses.

Revenues to state coffers have dropped enough to require $16 billion in spending cuts as well as some temporary tax hikes.

Inflation has squeezed pocketbooks everywhere. But Californians have been particularly hard hit because prices for such things as energy, housing and some services are already higher.

But one pain point has gotten less attention: high interest rates. Times reporters Andrea Chang and Don Lee talked to people across the state about how interest rates are hurting their pocketbooks, business plans and, in some cases, forcing them to delay planned purchases and expansions.

Like with so many other things, Chang and Lee reported, California’s lack of affordability makes things worse.

“The cost of borrowing, whether for mortgages, credit cards or car loans, is the highest in more than two decades. And that is weighing especially hard on people in California, where housing, gas and many other things are more expensive than in most other states,” they wrote.

“California’s economy also relies more on interest-rate-sensitive sectors such as real estate and high tech, which helps explain why the state has been lagging in job growth and its unemployment rate is the highest in the nation.”

Jurni Rayne and a worker at Gritz N Wafflez. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

By many measures, the California economy remains the envy of the world. But for most consumers, the Golden State sticker shock is getting harder to bear.

And it’s hardest for lower-wage Californians, according to a study by the Policy Institute of California:

In 2018–19, basic household necessities cost California’s low-income households about $26,000, on average. In 2024, these households would need to spend more than $32,000 on the same goods and services. By comparison, the top income group spent on average $82,000 on these basics in 2018–19, which would now cost nearly $100,000 in 2024.

These issues are already hurting President Biden in the polls. But two Californians often listed as possible replacements should Biden halt his reelection bid will have to address them too.

Today’s top stories

Former President Trump is rushed offstage by Secret Service agents. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Trump assassination attempt



Election 2024



Republican convention kicks off amid heightened security.

It doesn’t matter which conservative playbook you consult. A second Trump term would mean federal war on California ideas.

The members of Congress pushing Biden to step aside are nearly all white. Here are some reasons for a racial divide.

Celebrity deaths



Wildfires & extreme heat



More big stories



Today’s great reads

(Loren Elliott / For The Times)

Unprecedented numbers of gray whales are visiting San Francisco Bay, and nobody quite knows why. Experts only have educated guesses about the prevalence of porpoises, dolphins and humpback whales, too.

Other great reads



For your downtime

Korean restaurant Danbi specializes in modernized classics such as charcoal-grilled, galbi-inspired zabuton with bone marrow and kimchi. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Going out



Staying in



And finally ... a great photo

Show us your favorite place in California! We’re running low on submissions. Send us photos that scream California and we may feature them in an edition of Essential California.

(Alberto Pezzali / Associated Press)

Today’s great photo is from Associated Press photographer Alberto Pezzali, who captured the moment Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz defeated Serbian tennis superstar Novak Djokovic, seen in the background. Alcaraz halted Djokovic’s quest for his historic 25th major victory.

