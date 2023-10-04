Coconut-Habanero Fish Ceviche with Poached Shrimp.

1 can (13 ½ ounce) low-fat coconut milk

1 small red onion, thinly sliced (about 1 cup)

1 ¼ cups cucumbers, peeled, seeded and cut into half-moons (from about ½ medium English hothouse cucumber or 3 to 4 Persian cucumbers)

1 pound skinless filet of mild white fish, such as halibut or sea bass

1 pound (36/40 count) shrimp, peeled and deveined

Kosher salt

1 habanero chile, stemmed and seeded, finely minced into a paste

¼ cup fresh lime juice (from about 3 large, juicy limes)

½ cup lightly packed unsweetened dried coconut flakes, roughly chopped

2 teaspoons granulated white sugar