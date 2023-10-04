Coconut-Habanero Fish Ceviche with Poached Shrimp
When you put a can of coconut milk in the fridge, the chilled fat rises to the top and can easily be removed; what you’re left with is full-bodied coconut water. Adding this coconut water to ceviche tempers the acidity of the lime juice and cools the heat of the habanero with its nutty, sweet flavor. And because one kind of coconut is not enough, unsweetened dried coconut flakes add a crunchy texture to this ceviche. Reserve the coconut fat for curries or for your morning pancakes.
Place the can of coconut milk in the refrigerator for 30 minutes to help the fat rise to the top. Without shaking the can, scoop the thick layer of fat at the top and remove it. Reserve the fat for another use in curries or other cooked sauces. Reserve the rest of the coconut milk liquid.
In a small bowl, cover the onion with cold water to remove some of its sharpness, about 20 minutes or until serving time. Drain well and reserve. Put the cucumber in a separate small bowl and season with ½ teaspoon salt, and set aside.
Pour 4 cups of fresh water into a medium saucepan and bring to a simmer over medium-low heat. Fill a medium bowl with ice water and set aside.
While waiting for the water to come to a simmer, slice the fish into ½-inch cubes. Transfer to a medium bowl and season with 1 teaspoon salt.
When the water is simmering, add 2 teaspoons salt and the shrimp. Cook until shrimp are just cooked through and have turned pink, about 45 seconds. Transfer shrimp to the prepared bowl of ice water with a slotted spoon and let cool for 2 minutes. Drain well, slice the shrimp in half crosswise and combine with the fish.
Add coconut milk to a large bowl. Whisk in ½ teaspoon habanero to start. Add lime juice, dried coconut, sugar, 1 teaspoon kosher salt and 1 tablespoon of water. Whisk until well combined. Taste for heat and add more habanero as you wish. Add fish, shrimp, onions and cucumbers to the coconut sauce. Stir to combine and let stand for 10 minutes at room temperature.
Divide the ceviche among tostadas, or serve in a bowl with totopos.
Get our new Cooking newsletter.
Your roundup of inspiring recipes and kitchen tricks.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.