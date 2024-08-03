These artists want L.A.’s accessible fruit to be eaten. So they created a map to guide you to them.

A grapefruit tree growing in the parkway into the sidewalk outside the home of Tony Sinicropi, a.k.a. Tony Rockwood, in Lake Balboa in Los Angeles

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Saturday, August 3. I am Jeanette Marantos, a features writer at the L.A. Times. Here’s what you need to know to start your weekend:

Newsletter You're reading the Essential California newsletter Our reporters guide you through the most important news, features and recommendations of the day. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Picking the not-so-forbidden fruit

Earlier this year, we asked readers whether it’s ever OK to take fruit from someone else’s tree. Roughly half of the 800 people who responded came down in favor of helping themselves to fruit hanging into a public area, like a sidewalk or street. Only 19% answered with a hard no. Their position was pretty much, “My tree, my fruit, even if it’s hanging in a public space.”

For those people, artist David Allen Burns, co-founder of the nonprofit fruit mapping project Fallen Fruit, has a provocative question:

Can we really “own” trees?

Advertisement

Pink grapefruits hang just out of reach on the massive tree that crowds the sidewalk outside Tony Sinicropi’s Lake Balboa home. All the fruit within reach has already been picked. (Jeanette Marantos / Los Angeles Times)

“I promise you won’t be living 100 years from now,” Burns said, “but that tree will still be here, so now what?”

Moreover, a healthy fruit tree will produce thousands of pounds of fruit over our lifetimes, Burns said. “How much of that can you really eat?”

Advertisement

Burns and fellow co-founders Austin Young and Matias Viegener started their Fallen Fruit project back in 2004.

The artists then lived in Silver Lake (Burns has since moved to Lake Arrowhead). “When we started paying attention, we learned there are over 100 fruit trees in five city blocks [in Silver Lake] being ignored, not picked or cared for, while people were getting in their cars and driving to Whole Foods or Trader Joe’s to buy fruit from another country,” Burns said. So they drew a map, without specific addresses, that indicated the locations of many types of fruit in their neighborhood.

They didn’t include fruit growing within the boundaries of a yard — only fruit hanging in public areas, said Young. If you have to reach into someone’s yard to pick the fruit, that’s trespassing, he said.

Advertisement

Fallen Fruit created the Monument to Sharing public orchard at Los Angeles State Historic Park in 2017, with 32 Valencia orange trees — the first type of citrus grown in the region. (Courtesy of Fallen Fruit)

Over the last 20 years, Fallen Fruit has created public orchards around the world, including the Monument to Sharing of 32 Valencia orange trees at the Los Angeles State Historic Park in Chinatown. They’ve passed out hundreds of fruit trees for people to plant so their fruit is at least partially accessible to the public.

And they created the Endless Orchard, an interactive map identifying locations of publicly accessible fruit, one of several fruit foraging sites that map publicly accessible fruit, such as Fruitmap, based in Poland, and Falling Fruit, based in Boulder, Colo.

So what’s it like to be on a fruit map?

I checked in with about a half dozen people in the San Fernando Valley. None of them knew about the fruit map and most didn’t want to talk about people who might be picking their easily accessible fruit.

Tony Sinicropi’s bushy grapefruit tree grows in the parkway right over the sidewalk outside his home, mostly picked clean except for the hard to reach fruit above. (Jeanette Marantos / Los Angeles Times)

In Lake Balboa, however, Tony Sinicropi, a.k.a. Tony Rockwood, a graphic artist and clothing designer, said he doesn’t mind sharing the fruit off his massive orange and grapefruit trees that grow in the parkway outside his home. The trees produce prolifically, which is handy since the lower branches are picked clean of ripe fruit. But Sinicropi doubts the pickers are consulting a map; he thinks they most likely live, work or go to school nearby.

He’s fine with neighbors picking his fruit, Sinicropi said, but he would prefer strangers ask first, and then only take a few at a time. His biggest gripe is the garbage people leave around his trees, but making a map of fruit locations? “That’s probably a bad idea,” Sinicropi said, “because you can’t trust people.”

Burns disagrees. Fallen Fruit’s motto is take what you need and leave some for others. It also encourages asking permission, if only to make a connection, and maybe even a friendship. “What’s wrong with being friendly?” he said.

The Monument to Sharing public orchard includes quotes from nearby residents on each planter. (Jeanette Marantos / Los Angeles Times)

Ultimately, most people want to share, Burns said. “I was raised that if you have something, you break it in half and share it.”

At the end of our conversation, Sinicropi urged me to take as many grapefruits as I wanted. I found two plump fruit on the ground and squeezed them that evening. The juice was perfect; tart, refreshing and all the sweeter for being a gift.

Advertisement

This is a shortened excerpt of the August edition of the L.A. Times Plants newsletter, which also offers monthly gardening and plant events. Sign up to get it in your inbox on the first of every month.

More on picking fruit



When is it OK to pick someone else’s fruit tree? We asked and sparked a tense debate.

Why do Los Angeles yards have so many fruit trees?

The week’s biggest stories

Fire crews put out hot spots from the Park fire along Highway 36 near Dales, Calif. on July 29, 2024. (Nic Coury / Associated Press)

Wildfires and excessive heat



Election 2024



Paris Olympics



Wildlife



Wildlife rescuers are reporting an uptick in diseased sea lions along California’s Central Coast.

A renewed bid to protect burrowing owls is advancing. What changed?

More big stories



Get unlimited access to the Los Angeles Times. Subscribe here.

Column One

Column One is The Times’ home for narrative and longform journalism. Here’s a great piece from this week:

Advertisement

(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

This high school marching band ‘represents the soul of Inglewood.’ Inglewood High’s marching band was one of the best around, but during the pandemic it cratered. Here’s how school officials and a new band leader brought it back.

More great reads



100 degrees then hail in August? All in one 66-mile drive to and from L.A.

How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com.

For your weekend

Passing rain clouds and puddles enhance an already-dramatic landscape at Vasquez Rocks Natural Area in Agua Dulce. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Going out



Staying in



Advertisement

How well did you follow the news this week? Take our quiz.

“Deadpool & Wolverine,” which took the top spot at the box office last weekend, co-stars Ryan Reynolds alongside which actor? Plus nine other questions from our weekly news quiz.

Have a great weekend, from the Essential California team.

Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.