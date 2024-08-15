Laguna Beach residents vs. beachgoers: Tensions are reaching a boiling point

Good morning. It’s Thursday, Aug. 15. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.



Newsletter You're reading the Essential California newsletter Our reporters guide you through our biggest news, features and recommendations every morning Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Californians flock to the beach to escape the heat. Beach town residents don’t always like it.

California’s heat wave has continued into another week and there are few escapes from the oppressive temperatures. Beaches with their cool breezes and cooler water always beckon.

But here’s the problem with the beach: Most of us can’t afford to live there! In fact, there are 210 million-dollar cities in California (cities where the average home costs $1,000,000) and most of them are on the coast.

And so, conflict between those who call the beach home and those who travel to the beach is inevitable.

Advertisement

Especially in Laguna Beach. L.A. Times Reporter Hannah Fry went to Laguna to check in on its summer of discontent, as locals organize against the issues caused by an onslaught of tourists.

Here are four big things she learned.

Tourism to Laguna Beach has skyrocketed

Beachgoers enjoy Victoria Beach in Laguna Beach in June. Residents are becoming increasingly frustrated with the crowds of tourists who come to town, bringing traffic and trash problems. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Laguna Beach has, of course, been popular for decades and tourism drives the local economy. But starting in summer 2020 the number of out-of-town beachgoers soared as people sought safe places to gather outdoors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of tourists has barely fallen since then.

It’s not the only beach town in California seeing this wave of tourists, but locals say its unique geography (few roads in and out) makes it particularly difficult to manage.

Local opposition to tourism has become more organized

Advertisement

Officials in Laguna Beach formed a committee to address issues with visitors. The city also launched an ad campaign targeting misbehaving tourists that focuses on curtailing litter, cigarette smoke and loud vehicle exhaust.

Residents had been demanding the city take on overtourism for months, lining up at City Council meetings and begging staff to issue more tickets for illegal activity such as public drinking, littering and setting up beach tents that are too tall.

Tensions between visitors and residents reached a boiling point on TikTok

A homeowner was recorded in a July TikTok video screaming at a group of beachgoers (which included a child) as she used rope to cordon off a section of Victoria Beach. Her screams included an expletive.

The issue here: The 1976 California Coastal Act gives residents a right to the state’s beaches. But that right extends only to “the beach seaward of the mean high tide line.” That means the wet or damp sand area of a beach is open to the public.

It’s unclear whether the homeowner in the TikTok is on wet or dry sand.

Conflicts between tourists and residents aren’t unique to Laguna Beach, or even California

Advertisement

Let’s start close by: If you look hard enough, you can find a similarly themed video on TikTok from a Malibu beach. A tourist records a sign that reads, “This beach is on private lots. Trespassers will be prosecuted.”

The sign appears to be on wet sand, which is technically public.

Farther away, Venice, Italy, has started a program to charge day-trippers an entry fee for the city, hoping to discourage visits on peak days. And in Barcelona, protesters marched through the Spanish city spraying tourists with water pistols.

Today’s top stories

The Intuit Dome Plaza in Inglewood on Aug. 1, 2024. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

The Intuit Dome opens today



New polls show Dems winning in California



Adam Schiff expanded his already sizable lead over Steve Garvey in California’s Senate race, a new poll shows.

Harris and Walz have built a huge lead among likely California voters, a poll also shows.

L.A. news



Hollywood



Climate change and extreme heat



More big stories



Get unlimited access to the Los Angeles Times. Subscribe here.

Advertisement

Today’s great reads

Cherry County Rodeo in Valentine Nebraska. (Hailey Branson-Potts/Los Angeles Times)

In Tim Walz’s rural hometown, his Democratic politics are an awkward fit. Tim Walz speaks of his Nebraska hometown with affection and pride. Will his small town roots appeal to rural voters?

Other great reads



How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com.

For your downtime

Belle’s Bagels Delicatessen and Bar serves classic and modern Jewish-deli creations such as sesame-crusted chicken schnitzel sandwiches on challah. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Going out



🎟️ You go to this L.A. play. When you get there, you find out you have 60 minutes to escape.

🥪 Will the new Belle’s Bagels in Highland Park spark a deli culture comeback?

Staying in



And finally ... from our archives

A movie still from “Apocalypse Now.” (United Artists)

Advertisement

“Apocalypse Now,” directed by Francis Ford Coppola, opened in theaters around the U.S. on Aug. 15, 1979. The acclaimed Vietnam War film starred Martin Sheen, Marlon Brando, Robert Duvall and Dennis Hopper. Read The Times’ revisit of the film from 2010.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Ryan Fonseca, reporter

Defne Karabatur, fellow

Andrew Campa, Sunday reporter

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor and Saturday reporter

Christian Orozco, assistant editor

Stephanie Chavez, deputy metro editor

Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.